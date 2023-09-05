Why are Democrats working so hard to keep Trump off the ballot if he is so easy to beat?

Here's a news story showing just how stupid it's gotten out there:

Could the 14th Amendment keep Trump off ballot in 2024? A legal theory gaining traction argues that Donald Trump’s actions surrounding the insurrection disqualify him from being president.

Every headline like this is an attempt to interfere in the 2024 election, by intentionally misleading the public. The media and other Democrats have sought to destroy Trump for over seven years no matter how many lies they have to tell.

You see it everywhere now yet it contradicts what they have been saying earlier:

Democrats "cautioning" Republicans not to nominate President Trump for president, because he's supposedly so beatable.

They wouldn't want us to lose an election, would they?

Now trying to keep him off the ballot by other means, having run out of other options, such as prosecutable cases. Their latest tack is bringing up the 14th Amendment, as if they hadn't already tried that earlier.

It's such bologna. This garbage will fail just like the other garbage they have flung at President Trump. They are like apes in the zoo.

But they are working hard at taking him off the ballot, and would have us think that keeping President Trump off the ballot is only because they care about the law.

In reality, they wouldn't be pushing so hard for this if they thought he was beatable.

All they care about is power to push the radical leftist agenda, no matter who they have to destroy. Look how much effort they put into destroying a black man on the Supreme Court because they don't like his constitutional rulings.

Now they're trying a new one on President Trump. This is because they know they can't beat him at the ballot box. But they will never admit this, because they just don't care.