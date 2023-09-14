White House memo 'asks' media to quit asking questions about Biden and focus on Trump

The massive, bold red headline on the Drudge Report screamed: “Trump Behind Biden Impeachment Push!”

That may be the dumbest headline I’ve ever seen, and that’s saying something!

This, of course, immediately led to questions such as: how? Especially as Biden and the Democrats have been desperately trying to imprison him lately.

The New York Times / Yahoo! News article breathlessly stated:

Trump has talked regularly by phone with members of the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus and other congressional Republicans who pushed for impeachment, according to a person close to Trump who was not authorized to publicly discuss the conversations.

Trump has encouraged the effort both privately and publicly? Trump has been talking to congressional Republicans (especially of the “ultraconservative” variety)? Shocking. That he might encourage them in their potential attempt to impeach Biden, the man who has sicced the DOJ, FBI, and other now-weaponized federal agencies against him for daring to suggest the 2020 presidential election was not entirely on the up-and-up is less than surprising. Especially considering the Democrats impeached him—twice—on trumped up charges that were more bogus than a John Brennan testimony.

And now we find out that the White House put out a lengthy memo on Sept. 13, attacking the media and demanding that reporters cease and desist their inquiries about President Biden and instead focus on Republicans. This unprecedented directive itself should be enough to impeach Biden…and everyone in his administration that had a hand in it, were that possible.

From the document:

It’s time for the media to ramp up its scrutiny of House Republicans for opening an impeachment inquiry based on lies. When even House Republican members are admitting that there is simply no evidence that Joe Biden did anything wrong, much less impeachable, that should set off alarm bells for news organizations. For years, Republicans in Congress have tried to muddy the waters by attracting media coverage of their allegations, and as they choose to move forward with impeachment, it is the responsibility of the independent press to treat their claims with the appropriate scrutiny. Covering impeachment as a process story – Republicans say X, but the White House says Y – is a disservice to the American public who relies on the independent press to hold those in power accountable. House Republican leaders should be held accountable for the fact that they are lurching toward impeachment over allegations that are not only unfounded but, in virtually all cases, have been actively disproven – including by witnesses and documents in their own investigations, as well as years-old congressional probes and even the former President’s first impeachment inquiry. As you begin to cover the House GOP’s impeachment push more intensely, enclosed you will find a 14-page appendix that comprehensively addresses the 7 key lies House Republicans are suggesting they are basing an impeachment on. We hope this document helps provide you with factual information useful in your reporting on their unprecedented, unfounded claims underlying an impeachment inquiry without any evidence of wrongdoing.

There. Are. No. Words. To. Describe. The. Shamelessness. Not to mention the hypocrisy and gaslighting. “An impeachment inquiry based on lies?” Hello! Steele Dossier anyone? Total fabrication. And “the call” with Zelensky? Inquiring about the investigation into Biden corruption? You know, the investigation that Robert L Peters the Big Guy thwarted by getting the prosecutor fired by threatening to hold back $1 billion in aid?

“The American public” relies on “the independent press to hold those in power accountable?” You mean like the FBI heads who lied under oath? The 51 former intelligence officials who lied repeatedly and still refuse to apologize for their prevarications intended to take down a sitting president? President Biden and his son Hunter themselves? An independent press?! Hah! Enemies of the people they are supposed to serve.

“Without any evidence of wrongdoing?” You mean other than Hunter’s laptop, the Biden video regarding Shokin bank records, government documents, phone calls, business meetings, statements of former partners and clients, Hunter’s own words, emails, texts, WhatsApp messages and whistleblower testimony, among others?

Chuck Schumer, a fervent supporter of both the preposterous Trump impeachments, was so indignant at the prospect of a Biden impeachment that he took to the platform formerly known as Twitter to state: "I think the impeachment inquiry is absurd. The American people want us to do something that will make their lives better — not go off on these chases and witch hunts!"

“Witch hunts?” He stole that one from President Trump. Talk about appropriation!

In fact, the entire memo dressing down the media and providing them with “factual information” accused Republicans, famously timid and naïve, of doing precisely what they themselves had already done—twice—to Trump.

An independent media would scoff at such transparent tripe—and be angered by the condescension and coercion from the Biden White House.

It’s too bad we don’t have one.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License