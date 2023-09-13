When it comes to illegal aliens, Democrat mayors seem deliberately dense

America is struggling with illegal aliens, but the situation is fixable. Before dealing with the immigrants already here, we must stop the ones who keep coming. There must be a blindness to logic in leftists, willful or not, who don’t seem to see this. I don’t know which is scarier—they actually don’t see a logical solution, or they do see one but refuse to consider it.

Thanks to Gregg Abbott’s and Ron DeSantis’s decision to ship illegal aliens to “sanctuary cities,” we got to see a panicked Mayor Eric Adams announce New York City’s potential destruction. It seems the uncontained influx of illegals has presented the city with a multi-billion-dollar cost to house and feed them. After available hotel rooms were gone, school gymnasiums, rec centers, and other facilities were called into use. And then, the master stroke…NYC is starting to ship the excess to other boroughs, flooding their facilities, parks, and schools. Worse, with school starting, non-English speaking illegal aliens will fill the classrooms alongside little Johnny, making the issue even more personal for parents.

Image: Eric Adams. YouTube screen grab.

If I didn’t have a soul (and a heart for the borough residents), the schadenfreude would be delicious:

New York City’s newly-elected Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, expressed deep concerns during a recent town hall meeting about the increasing influx of undocumented immigrants into the city, warning that the situation could potentially lead to the city’s destruction. Mayor Adams cited the significant challenges posed by the rising numbers of illegal immigrants and the strain it’s putting on the city’s resources. [snip] “I don’t see an ending to this. I don’t see an ending to this,” he said. “This issue will destroy New York City. Destroy New York City. We’re getting 10,000 migrants a month. One time we were just getting Venezuela. Now we getting Ecuador. Now we getting Russian-speaking coming through Mexico. Now we’re getting western Africa. Now we getting people from all over the globe have made their minds up that they’re going to come through the southern part of the border and coming into New York City. And everyone is saying it’s New York City’s problem. “It’s gonna come to your neighborhoods. All of us are going to be impacted by this,” he continued. “I said it last year when we had 15,000. I’m telling you now with 110,000. The city we knew, we’re about to lose. And we’re all in this together. All of us. Staten Island is saying, ‘send them out to Manhattan,’ Manhattan is saying, ‘send them out to Queens,’ Queens is saying, ‘send them out to Brooklyn.’”

Note that he says nothing about fixing the problem by closing the border, as anyone with three working brain synapses could figure out. It’s just like watching the water spew from the broken pipe in your basement but being unable to comprehend that the pipe must be repaired. Adams can’t see that no amount of bailing and buckets—or relocations—will have any effect on the flooding problem.

It’s not just in New York. Los Angeles’s communist mayor, Karen Bass, announced that the city is no longer extending an open invitation to illegal immigrants. This comes just two months after the city council voted to become a sanctuary city in response to Gregg Abbott’s illegal alien relocation policy. The vote came with the usual leftist gobbledy-gook about being “a place that values and dignifies all human life, no matter who they are or where they come from,” and included de rigueur words about “dignity and compassion.” Then, reality hit them between the eyes.

Chicago has the same problem, Worse, Chicago Democrats’ political base consists of its black citizens—and they are growing outraged as the city ignores them in favor of illegals. What these black citizens have worked so hard for is being freely handed over to people they see as invaders. Sounding very MAGA, Chicago’s blacks claim that illegals don’t follow the laws, only to find the government doesn’t care:

“I understand that everyone deserves a chance, but this chance was given. Now they are abusing the chance, and now the people that live here that pay taxes here and take care of the block are the ones being ignored,” Gage Park resident Julio Ocampo said.

They’re learning that the Marxist-leftist influencers in DC want open borders, with an endless flood of illegals, because they see it as a means to perpetual power. However, they failed to see that the people most directly affected by the influx will not stand for it for long. That’s one reason Joe Biden is trying to pass an order to force illegal aliens to remain in Texas. Governor Abbot has indicated he’ll double his order for more busses.

As a famous radio pundit once said: “Liberalism is a mental disorder.” I don’t think we can see a clearer example than Democrats and the fallout from illegal immigration. These leaders are either incompetent and should be fired, or they are doing it on purpose, in which case they should be in jail. Which is it?

Lewis Dovland is a passionate observer of America’s future direction with a focus on exposing the “Big Picture” end goals of the progressive Marxist movement and how we can prevail. Email at Lewis.Dovland@gmail.com.