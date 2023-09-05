Two videos show exactly why the world needs men, willing to be men

Men, we need you, Exhibit A:

This cougar was thrashing around in a painful foot trap, and these guys risked their lives to save his 💪 pic.twitter.com/JlqFZvOQVc — The Dodo (@dodo) September 4, 2023

And, with a warning about the graphic nature, Exhibit B:

🚨🚨🚨 60-Year-Old Woman Brutally Beaten On #NewYorkCity Subway



⚠️Distressing Content⚠️



Shocking footage has emerged of a 60-year-old woman being beaten in a Harlem subway station more than 50 times with her cane as not a single person went to her aid.😱🤬



Welcome to #NY

1/2 pic.twitter.com/ZtRTcWKWP6 — @PalasAtenea(2)🍊 (@AthenaMia2nd) September 5, 2023

From Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice:

‘Elizabeth Bennet,’ said Miss Bingley, when the door was closed on her, ‘is one of those young ladies who seeks to recommend themselves to the other sex by undervaluing their own; and with many men, I dare say, it succeeds. But in my opinion, it is a paltry device, a very mean art.’ ‘Undoubtedly,’ replied Darcy, to whom this remark was chiefly addressed, ‘there is meanness in all the arts which ladies sometimes condescend to employ for captivation….’

Well, maybe a mean art but an art nonetheless; with that in mind I feel compelled to say, whatever “wave” of feminism in which we now find ourselves is the most engulfing, and the leftist women supporting it the most nitwitted and useless creatures of the female sex. Cicero purportedly said, “The first bond of society is the marriage tie, the next our children” and in hysteria and stupidity, these leftist women are tearing apart what once was and ought to still be, a civilized and flourishing society.

Modern feminists assert that mothers murdering their own precious babies is freedom, justice, and empowerment; they encourage biological males to conquer and pervert the exclusive (and often private) spaces of girls and women because it’s just the “nice” thing to do; and they’re happy to offer toddlers and babies up to sexual predators to prove they’re virtuous and open-minded, not rigid, and bigoted conservatives. We get female Supreme Court justices who can’t tell you what a “woman” is, and women who, while engaging in political debate (or really any intellectual discussion for that matter), conflate fact with emotion, genuinely believing their feelings are a legitimate metric to determine morality or policy.

The differences between Exhibit A and Exhibit B couldn’t be more stark:

In the rugged terrain of the West, where rural folk are almost entirely conservative and still embrace masculinity, we see two men competently and efficiently free a massive and savage feline from a snare.

The second, in the leftist hellscape of the New York subway, a man can break a cane over an elderly woman’s body, and no other man steps in the end the beating.

Leftist women illustrate the unique collision between the detriments of the female sex and the evil in the world. In gullibility and gluttony, they’ve gobbled up fallacy after fallacy laid out by globalists working to disassemble the greatest nation in the history of the world, and subject humanity to communistic horrors—these women have been the perfect useful idiots. America, once on an upwards trajectory, is now in total freefall.

To wage a war against life, liberty, and property, men like Bill Gates, George Soros, and Klaus Schwab had to wage war against strong and dominant, albeit self-restrained men, and in leftist women, they found a perfect and unwitting ally. Believing they’re blazing a trail of radical empowerment, they’re really just the classic “sucker.” Ironically and hilariously, these ladies who fancy themselves smarter than and superior to men, got played—but what’s not funny, is we’re all paying for their naiveté.

Men willing to behave like men, especially in today’s culture, deserve the “love and thanks” and admiration of all. To appropriate the words of Thomas Paine even further, leftist feminism “is not easily conquered” … but with men willing to behave like men, it can be.

