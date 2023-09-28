Trump was a great president, but a looming Michelle Obama candidacy means we need a new plan

The saying goes that you prepare to fight the last war (or political campaign), not the next one, and now there is the real possibility that Joe Biden will drop out to be replaced by Michelle Obama. This would change the entire landscape of the election and serve as a convenient excuse to absolve the rest of the party for what Biden did, when we all know they are equally at fault.

It’s easy to see how this could have been the plan all along. Biden’s installation meant four more Obama years of “fundamental transformation” with an unwitting scapegoat, the disposable bumbling puppet.

Knowing the proclivities of the far left’s identity politics, you can easily see how this kind of development could have been pre-planned for maximum effect.

Consider the implications of what was going to be an electoral contest between two older men with similar immutable characteristics (biological sex and skin color don’t determine political ideologies), reframed as a contest between a white male and a black female—again, the immutable characteristics are irrelevant… unless you’re a leftist, and then it’s a near-constant obsession. So much for Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream to judge someone on the content of their character rather than the color of their skin.

Thus, any criticism of Michelle will be ascribed to racism, sexism, and who knows what else. You can also bet that age will suddenly become a factor, with the socialist media conveniently forgetting everything they said in defense of Biden.

So what do we know about what likely took place behind the scenes?

Beijing Biden is merely a marionette for someone behind the green curtain; Biden’s handler had to be powerful enough to assume control over a president; Biden’s handler would have needed to have intermediaries and deep state operatives to exert control over him.

All three of these indications point to Barack Hussein Obama as the man behind the curtain, secretly running a broken-down version of The Wizard of Oz. No one else in the sphere of the “president” fits the bill.

Biden was already used to taking orders from Barack, and with his diminished state he is probably grateful for the “help.” Biden is also an old-school Democrat operative, willing to lie, cheat, and steal, and perfectly accepting of orders that go along with his ideological intent.

He is also surrounded by Barack’s loyal associates and acolytes for some strange reason. How many times has sock puppet Biden blurted out that he’s just following orders, or doing what he was told?

Why did Biden embrace “Bidenomics”? A narcissist, he likes it because it memorializes his name. Yet, his use of the word irrevocably intertwines him in the mess that the party has made of the country—when they get rid of Biden, there goes “Bidenomics” and the new candidate can wash his or her hands of the disaster.

Everything flows downstream from that, and you can rest assured that the media will fall right into line, absolving the Democrats once Biden drops out. He will become this century’s version of Stalin or that “Swashbuckling Little Politician” (Hitler).

The same holds for the illegal invasion, which has everything going swimmingly. That is if you want the country overrun with half the world, higher taxes to pay for all the handouts (not to mention out-of-control crime), and a permanent Democrat majority.

The fascist far-left has two objectives that are at odds with each other. They want to destroy the country (their term is fundamentally transform), but they are also authoritarians at heart and they want to maintain control.

So, they had to get someone controllable and expendable—Biden was the perfect fall guy (in more ways than one), and now that the hour is late, it will be time to pass the baton to Michelle, minus all the negative baggage.

Let’s be blunt. The far left is panicking over that 10-percentage point poll because it would be very hard for them to cheat a win out of that deficit. And we can already hear leftists taking offense at being called cheaters, just as they take offense at being compared to a certain National Socialist Labor Party. They’ve hurled both kinds of accusations at the pro-freedom side for years, so they can forget about any sympathy on our end.

The point is that if Biden drops out—and the likelihood is increasing by the day—then someone will have to step up to take his place. They would have done something with Kamala Harris if she were a viable option and a recent piece shows that they want her out too.

That leaves few options and the only stumbling block appears to be Michelle’s supposed reticence to return to the White House. But Biden is also helping in that regard, setting a precedent of jetting “home” almost nonstop.

They are in dire straits with what they have done to the country, and their polling reflects it.

President Trump was a great president, even if you just consider what he did with judicial appointments. He single-handedly changed the debate over abortion and our common-sense right to self-defense. He’s done his part for the country, so maybe it’s time for someone else to step up to meet the threat. President Trump stopped the far-left’s assault on our basic human rights and they hate him for it. That alone should put him on Mount Rushmore.

While we’re just trying to set out points to ponder you should also look at the article “Reality Check for Republican Voters” as something to consider. We shouldn’t have to mention that we’re on the edge of a cliff, now is not the time for trivial arguments and debates.

It’s time to start thinking outside of the box, these are extraordinary times, with extraordinary threats to our individual liberty. To borrow the Gettysburg movie phrase “If we lose this fight, we lose the war,” I say “If we lose this election, we lose the country.”

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, the director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.