Trump 'must die in prison,' MSNBC denizen insists

Far-left MSNBC columnist and radio host Dean Obeidallah, in a recent interview with a reporter from the leftish Mediaite “news” website, stated:

“I think Donald Trump must die in prison because I don’t care if he was 45 years old, you should get life in prison if you attempt a coup, and there should be no chance of parole.”

Mr. Obeidallah said that, were the former president to “die in prison” for daring to challenge the results of the 2020 election, it would send a much-needed message to the public.

That message? “You can’t do this.” Ah.

He further explained:

“That’s why I think Donald Trump or anyone else who commits a coup, must die in jail, because either we’re going to protect the democratic republic, or we’re going to allow people, in this case, Trump, to chip away at our democracy and chip away at what we believe in these institutions.”

Yes, imprisoning or killing the political opposition is a long-time hallmark of “democracy.”

Neither Trump nor his supporters committed a “coup,” which is defined as:

a sudden, violent, and unlawful seizure of power from a government…or a notable or successful stroke or move.

Even the most deranged Trump-haters must admit that Trump is not currently the president of the United States. And, given the fact that he and many of his supporters are under indictment or serving time, the January 6 mostly peaceful riot at the Capitol was notably unsuccessful.

Clearly there would be less joyful speculation of Biden dying in prison if the tables were turned…as well they should be as the Biden-Democrat-Media complex did essentially pull off a slow coup in wresting the 2020 election away from Trump-- against all odds and reason.

Progressives think “misgendering” someone is “hate speech,” but their vaunted tolerance only goes so far. Being progressive means never having to say you’re sorry. Indeed, openly hoping that your political opponents “die in prison” is totally O.K.

In fact, saving our democracy demands it.

Image: Screen shot from TedX Talks video, via YouTube