Trudeau and the Canadian parliament gave a standing ovation to a Nazi

No matter how you slice it, it’s a shocking story: The Parliament of Canada, from Trudeau on down, gave a standing ovation to a WWII-era Nazi who is a veteran of the Waffen-SS. However, when you consider how the left operates and its constant situational ethics, the story begins to make sense.

The Post Millennial has the facts:

The Parliament of Canada provided a loud, all-party standing ovation Friday to Yaroslav Hunka, a 98-year-old who served with the Nazi Waffen-SS during the Second World War. Canadian Parliament and Zelensky give a standing ovation to Yaroslav Hunka, who fought for the 14th division of the Waffen SS pic.twitter.com/7WrD3vchZ8 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 24, 2023 Hunka was a soldier with the 14th “Galicia” division of the Waffen-SS, the military section of the Nazi SS, which was responsible for elements of terror from massive extermination camps to the daily torture and repression of citizens within occupied Europe. The International Military Tribunal that oversaw the Nuremberg war crimes trials declared the SS to be a criminal organization.



The Associated Press captioned of a picture documenting Hunka’s presence, describing Hunka as having “fought with the First Ukrainian Division in World War II before later immigrating to Canada.” The Galicia division was rechristened in 1945 with a Ukrainian name in order to avoid connecting it to the Waffen-SS.



Hunka was a guest of Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Zelensky was in Ottawa to address a joint session of Parliament and to pick up more military aid from the Liberal government. In his address to Parliament, Zelensky thanked Canada for its continued support to the war with Russia and suggested Canadians have always been on “the bright side of history.”

You can read the rest here. If you think about the way the left operates, all this actually makes perfect sense, going all the way back to WWII.

When Stalin was allied with Hitler through the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, the North American left was studiously silent about Hitler and the Nazis. After all, fascism and communism are siblings, given that both are the offshoots of Marxist socialism. One sees the state own the means of production while the other sees the state control the means of production, but both are about the state having total control. For leftists, things were copacetic.

However, when Hitler blew through the Pact and attacked the Soviet Union, North American leftists suddenly became the most ardent anti-Nazis and “anti-fascists.” When the war ended, anyone they didn’t like (e.g., conservatives and Republicans) became “fascists,” despite opposing socialism. Meanwhile, the leftists relentlessly pushed actual socialism in the West.

That’s the pattern: There is no absolute good or evil predicated on fixed moral standards; there is only “supporting socialism” or “opposing socialism.” The pattern has continued into the modern era.

Throughout the Soviet Union’s existence, it successfully expanded its empire across Eastern Europe and relentlessly pushed its influence in Western Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Africa. Those unlucky enough to live under its control suffered terribly. But the North American left always assured us it wasn’t that bad because socialism was a fundamental good. It just wasn’t being done right.

When the Soviet Union ended, the lands under Moscow’s control shrank dramatically. Putin, however, has been trying a little bit (a very little bit compared to the Soviet Union) to expand his borders again. Those unlucky enough to live under his control suffer greatly. But because Putin advocates traditional Christian values along with his tyranny, the same leftists who tolerated the Soviet Union despise him. (I’m consistent; I despise both.)

What this means is that when Putin (who is despised) invaded Ukraine (which is acknowledged as a corrupt sinkhole), Ukraine became the good guy. This new scenario overrode the fact that, during WWII, Ukraine (which hated Stalin) sided with the Nazis. Ukraine was right, of course, to hate Stalin, and the enemy of my enemy is my friend, which justified supporting the Germans. But the fact is also that the Ukrainians out-Nazied the Nazis when it came to murdering Jews. Therefore, I, being consistent, don’t like Ukraine either.

But once again, leftist ethics are entirely situational. They don’t even acknowledge having to hold their nose when faced with the devil’s bargain of “the enemy of my enemy is my friend.” So, the party that once didn’t care about the Nazis and then hated the Nazis now loves a Nazi and gives him a standing ovation.

Image: Canadian parliament’s standing ovation for a Nazi. YouTube screen grab.