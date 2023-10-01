They think the border is secure...

Anyone surprised? I am not, because they keep telling us that the border is secure. This is the story:

As thousands of people pour through the southern border into Eagle Pass and El Paso, Texas, all members of Texas' Democratic congressional delegation voted to block federal funds from assisting Gov. Greg Abbott's border security effort, Operation Lone Star. In the last few days before the end of the fiscal year, which ends Saturday, Sept. 30, and ahead of a looming federal government shutdown, members of Congress over the past few days have debated and voted on various appropriations bills. Rather than support Abbott's border security efforts, Texas' Democratic congressional delegation supported an amendment to oppose any federal money going to help Texas or reimburse Texas for roughly $10 billion the state legislature allocated to fund OLS over the last two legislative sessions.

Where was Representative Henry Cuellar? He always talks a good game on Fox News but was missing in action when we really needed him. Also voting with the party was Representative Colin Allred, one of three Democrats hoping to beat Senator Cruz in 2024.

My guess is that Texas Democrats were also sending Governor Abbott a message because the idea was to reimburse Texas for the huge sums allocated by the state Legislature. I guess they are angry with the governor about the buses. The governor called their bluff on sanctuary cities and exposed their hypocrisy.

PS: Check out my blog for posts, podcasts, and videos.

Image: woodleywonderworks via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.