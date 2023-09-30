The American status quo as we edge from summer to fall

As we segue from the Month of the Autumn Leaf into the Month of the Pumpkin, let us contemplate a brief sketch of the status quo we face, in national defense, internationally, and domestically. And if some of these strike you as far-fetched, remember that, a mere decade ago, all of them would have struck you as far-fetched.

(1) National defense:

(a) We are at war with Russia, using Ukraine as our proxy.

(b) We are at war with China, although it has not yet become kinetic.

(c) China is preparing to invade Taiwan.

(d) China and Russia both have hypersonic missiles. We do not:

These weapons can attack with extreme speed, be launched from great distances, and evade most air defenses. They can carry conventional explosives or nuclear warheads. These weapons combine speed with the ability to fly at low altitudes and maneuver in flight, making them more difficult to spot by radar or satellite. That makes them almost impossible to intercept with current anti-missile systems. In a battle in the South China Sea, Beijing could use hypersonic missiles to more than double its reach, leaving U.S. ships in the region nearly defenseless, and could even strike Guam, home to thousands of U.S. troops and key military installations.

(e) We are vulnerable to electromagnetic pulse attacks from Russia, China, and North Korea.

(f) Our electric power grid is vulnerable to shutdown by rifle fire.

(g) The Pentagon refuses to acknowledge simple UFO logic. The UFOs over our military installations and our warships at sea are either terrestrial in origin or extra-terrestrial in origin; that is, either T or ET. If T, then USA, Russia, or China. If Russia or China, we would already be subjugated. USA? No, the Pentagon could not keep that secret. Ergo: ET

(h) Iran is building an air base in Lebanon and is developing nuclear weapons that we’ve partly financed.

(2) International events:

(a) China’s political chaos continues. Marco Rubio says,

The unexpected disappearance of Xi Jinping’s former defense minister, the sudden replacement of the Rocket Force leadership, the mysterious vanishings of Chinese scientists amid the COVID pandemic, and the disappearance of his foreign minister earlier this year, is a warning sign of how far he is willing to go to maintain his authoritarian grip on power. Xi’s purge will continue against anyone he sees as a potential threat.

(b) China’s economy is in a slow meltdown, due to the collapse of the development sector, 20% youth unemployment (many of whom are “lying flat”), and a declining birth rate resulting in actual population reduction.

(c) The climate hoax continues its push for decarbonization, focusing on carbon dioxide, the sine qua non for life on Earth.

(3) Domestic issues:

(a) The Black Curtain is still up in Maui. What is the government hiding?

(b) Was the Maui fire deliberately set?

(c) Was the Maui fire started by a Directed Energy Weapon?

(d) Climate Crazies seek to “De-develop” the USA,

(e) The US federal government is contemplating blocking sunlight to reduce warming.

(d) De-churching in the USA proceeds apace.

More people have left the church in the last 25 years than all the new people who became Christians from the First Great Awakening, Second Great Awakening, and Billy Graham crusades combined,” Davis and Graham write in their book, “The Great Dechurching: Who’s Leaving, Why Are They Going, and What Will It Take to Bring Them Back?

(e) Trump’s conviction appears a certainty. No unbiased jury is possible for a Trump trial in New York or Georgia. Likewise, the prosecutors and the judges have all been disclosed as biased against Trump.

(f) Another “federal government shutdown” is in the offing. Of course, a “federal government shutdown” is not a shutdown of the federal government, but rather is a UFO, that is, a TPS UFO, to wit, a Temporary Partial Shutdown of Unnecessary Federal Operations.

(g) Inflation and homeschooling are threatening the financial stability of public schools, which may have to lay off high school deans, counselors, and librarians, and discontinue summer school.

(h) The State of Minnesota has enacted a statute criminalizing free speech.

(i) The CIA is bribing its own agents to toe the woke party line.

(j) Are Gulags around the corner?

(k) The DHS is grooming snitches.

(l) The federal government is censoring social media.

(m) The federal bureaucracy is becoming militarized.

(n) The state of Washington intends to enact police state bill HB1333, creating a “domestic violent(sic) extremism commission”

(o) Is there a draft in the future?

Welcome to October!