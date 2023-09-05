The ADL goes to war against X (Twitter), but Elon Musk vows to fight back

O’Sullivan’s first law: “All organizations that are not explicitly right-wing will over time become left-wing.”

The Anti-Defamation League (“ADL”) has declared war on X. This isn’t because X is antisemitic. It’s because the ADL is a branch of the Democrat party. Elon Musk is vowing to fight back.

In 1913, B’nai B’rith founded the Anti-Defamation League (“ADL”) after Fulton County, Georgia, corrupt then and corrupt now, tried and convicted Leo Frank, a Jewish man, for a murder the evidence showed he didn’t commit. Since its inception, the ADL focused on addressing antisemitism in America. Everything changed in 2015 when Jonathan Greenblatt became the ADL’s CEO.

Greenblatt had been Special Assistant to Barack Obama. He is the perfect example of one side of the schism in today’s Judaism. On one side are what I call the “Torah Jews,” those whose values are shaped by the literal words of the first five books of the Bible, along with the Talmud and Midrash (the rabbinical commentaries on the Bible).

Depending on their denomination (e.g., Orthodox or Conservative), Torah Jews will follow these guides more or less strictly, but the books are always a backdrop to Torah Jews’ lifestyles and values. They’re almost invariably politically conservative.

On the other side are the leftist Jews. They’re very loud about their Jewishness, but their lodestar is leftism. The Democrat party platform sets their values. They have a strong strain of Jewish self-loathing, they’re often hostile to Israel, and they are some of the loudest voices behind the worst leftist policies (e.g., open borders, “transgenderism,” etc.). Jonathan Greenblatt comes from this second strain of American Judaism.

Under Greenblatt, the ADL followed John O’Sullivan’s law and moved left. For example, in 2020, the ADL partnered with Al Sharpton, “one of America’s most notorious anti-Semites.” In 1991, after a car driven in a Jewish motorcade accidentally ran a red light, killing one child and injuring another, Sharpton’s antisemitic demagoguery led to three days of violent rioting against Jews in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Four years later, Sharpton’s antisemitic demagoguery resulted in the fire-bombing of a Jewish-owned store in Harlem, killing seven people, none of whom were Jewish. (Liel Leibovitz has much more information about this noxious alignment with Sharpton, which goes against everything the ADL once stood for.)

In 2021, the ADL went after Tucker Carlson, not because he was antisemitic (so far as I know, he isn’t) but because he opposes open borders. That is, the ADL used an organization that is intended to fight antisemitism to defame someone in order to support the Biden administration’s illegal border policies.

The ADL’s “Center on Extremism” is as preoccupied with LGBTQ+ issues and Biden’s open border as it is with antisemitism. Chaya Raichik (aka Libs of TikTok), an Orthodox Jew, is on the extremism hit list for exposing hospitals that give minors toxic hormones and mutilating surgery. However, if you search for Marc Lamont Hill, an openly antisemitic academic, or Jew-hating members of the Squad, they’re not on the extremist hit list (although the latter show up in the occasional policy press release). If you’re a Democrat, you get a pass.

Regarding Raichik’s war on child mutilation, the ADL contends that it’s antisemitic to oppose mutilating children in the service of so-called transgenderism. Ironically, one of the things the Nazis, led by Mengele, reveled in was using “medicine” to mutilate children’s bodies.

In addition to having her on its “extremism” list, the ADL has openly attacked Raichik for exposing the Democrat party’s non-stop efforts to indoctrinate children in the finer points of transgenderism and racial politics.

Remember when the @ADL, whose stated goal is to “stop the defamation of the Jewish people”, defamed me? (a jew). The @ADL is a complete joke. pic.twitter.com/cm7qaW82cl — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) September 1, 2023

Now, Elon Musk has revealed that the ADL has been trying to deplatform Libs of TikTok. Obviously, this has nothing to do with antisemitism (the ADL’s ostensible mission) and everything to do with pushing a leftist political agenda.

HOLY SMOKES! Elon just revealed that the ADL, whose goal is to “fight anti-semitism” pushed to shut down Libs of TikTok which has nothing to do with anti-semitism and is run by an orthodox Jewish woman. https://t.co/PfRU9EQKqo — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 4, 2023

It turns out that the attack on Libs of TikTok is part of the ADL’s larger effort to paint X as a platform for antisemitism, something that’s killing ad revenue. Elon Musk has announced that he will fight back:

Who was questioning this? — Penny2x (@imPenny2x) September 4, 2023

Our US advertising revenue is still down 60%, primarily due to pressure on advertisers by @ADL (that’s what advertisers tell us), so they almost succeeded in killing X/Twitter! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 4, 2023

If this continues, we will have no choice but to file a defamation suit against, ironically, the “Anti-Defamation” League.



If they lose the defamation suit, we will insist that they drop the the “anti” part of their name, since obviously … 😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 4, 2023

The other thing Elon Musk may do is release all data regarding the ADL’ efforts to silence accounts that are engaging in legal speech (even if someone doesn’t like it). As Raichik rightly says, “things are about to get wild”:

BREAKING: Elon suggests he will release all the data relating to the ADL and other organizations pushing to censor and silence X accounts 👀



We need a full list of which organizations pushed for censorship and which accounts were affected!



THINGS ARE ABOUT TO GET WILD pic.twitter.com/SdHmWf9A7T — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 4, 2023

Being Jewish, I have no truck with antisemitism. But at least you know where you stand with open antisemites. Under Greenblatt’s leadership, though, the ADL has turned into a hard left organization that doles out its “antisemite” and “extremist” labels, not according to whether a person or group hopes to exterminate Jews, but based upon their alignment with Democrat party values.

UPDATE: The execrable Alexander Vindman has inserted himself into the debate, and Scott Adams gives him the slapdown he deserves:

I wonder if people like Vindman know how much of a threat they are to humanity.



Supporting the ADL ends free speech. And that ends everything else. https://t.co/ANOxdVsN0E — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) September 5, 2023

UPDATE II: The ADL's leftism has a big reach within the U.S. government: