Tax cheat Hunter Biden not prosecuted by California: Where is the outrage from Governor Newsom?

Hunter Bided failed to pay federal income taxes on millions in income and some of that income was earned while Biden was living in California, so he likely failed to pay state taxes as well.

The Plea Agreement between Hunter Biden and federal prosecutors filed in the Delaware shows that Hunter failed to pay taxes on millions from companies and individuals in Ukraine, China and Romania. Hunter was living in California for at least part of the time according to the later filing by prosecutors to dismiss the tax charges in the plea bargain agreement and the intent to refile in California or the District of Columbia.

We can assume that Hunter failed to pay his state income tax as well, since federal and state returns are filed together.

Newsom’s hand-picked Attorney General, Rob Bonta, has pledged to prosecute tax cheats. In a statement issued last year on a two-year prison sentence for an individual who filed to pay taxes on income approaching $1 million, Bonta said “This sentence exemplifies my office’s commitment to upholding California’s laws, and to holding individuals accountable for knowingly defrauding our taxpayers.”

In spite of Bonta’s stated commitment, Hunter has thus far escaped any prosecution in California and neither Bonta nor Newsom has pledged to do anything about it. California is especially in need of revenue since the state’s budget is about $30 billion in the red.

Of course, Newsom would face political backlash if he did push for a prosecution, but we can certainly expose his and his AG’s hypocrisy if failing to do so. Also, if Hunter were convicted in a State Court, the President could not pardon him. He could serve jail time.

Richard Henry Lee is a pen name.

Image: Photo illustration by Monica Showalter with use of image by Acaben/Wikimedia Commons/CC BY-SA 2.0, and Pixabay.