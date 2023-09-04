So Joe Biden is getting a White House briefing on 'Burning Man'?

If anything sounds just a little wretched, try the idea of Joe Biden getting a grand White House briefing, by crisply uniformed men with white gloves, about the muddy shambles going on at the Burning Man bacchanal out in the Nevada desert.

According to Yahoo! News, in an item that first ran on Consequence:

As of Sunday, upwards of 70,000 attendees of Burning Man were still stranded in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert, urged to shelter in place and conserve their food, water, and fuel after storms flooded the festival’s grounds. The situation has gotten to the point where President Joe Biden has even been briefed, and Nevada’s national guard has offered its assistance. However, Burning Man organizers stress that there is no cause for alarm. “We’re very pleased and surprised that there has been such a fuss over us,” Marian Goodell, CEO of Burning Man Project, told NBC News. “We’ve made it really clear that we do not see this as an evacuation situation.” Meanwhile in a statement posted to Burning Man’s official website, organizers wrote, “Burning Man is a community of people who are prepared to support one another. We have come here knowing this is a place where we bring everything we need to survive. It is because of this that we are all well-prepared for a weather event like this.. We have done table-top drills for events like this. We are engaged full-time on all aspects of safety and looking ahead to our Exodus as our next priority.”

Call me crazy, but doesn't this event sound just a little ... Hunter Biden-ish?

I was aware of Burning Man long before most people, back in the 1990s in San Francisco. My old news editor, the late great Victor Miller of the New Mission News, told me over breakfast at the Victorian we lived in about it, (yes, it was weird, an editor and all his reporters sharing a Victorian on 21st and Valencia, sitcom-style, listening to bands like Faith No More and Luscious Jackson banging into the night across the street), saying that some Mission District lowlife he knew from the pot and art crowd had planned to go to the Nevada desert, camp out in blazing 100-degree sun, get naked, take all the drugs they could stomach, and after that, go crazy, screaming their high off. Every nut and lunatic and derelict in the Mission was headed for it. It figured. It also sounded gross.

But sure enough, it became popular, especially when the Tech Bros got involved a decade later, hoping to get some of that Mission District cred by association. Yes, we were cool.

But ... blech.

Now it's a rich hippie festival of the very kind Hunter Biden would be comfortable in. Ten thousand dollar tickets, orgies and drugs, and for a certain kind of person, the epitome of jet-set cool.

No wonder Joe wanted to know all about it.

What's disgusting here is that this mess was self-induced. The hippies knew we were having rains and the recent hurricane had diverted to the high desert instead of the coast. They should have anticipated bad weather. They didn't, and they ended up stuck in the mud and having to conserve food. Most seemed to be pretty game, based on the Twitter videos seen, dancing through it anyway, covered in mud. It was sort of what happened during the Woodstock rock festival of the late 1960s.

You can take a heckuva nice vacation to some island in the South Pacific or to some European city for $10,000. These guys in their man buns chose the Nevada mud. Well, that was their choice. The whole thing was their choice.

What's even more disgusting is that these feckless dopes are getting more presidential attention than the people who endured real disasters in recent months -- such as the people of Lahaina, Hawaii, whose homes burned to the ground and who were forced to jump into the ocean to evade oncoming gale force-flames, or the people of East Palestine, Ohio, whose air and water and land was completely contaminated by a toxic chemical spill. Unlike the Burning Man crowd, they didn't drop themselves into the predicament they found themselves, they had it forced upon them and were completely blameless. Neither of those issues have been solved and the locals believe Biden has abandoned them. It's doubtful he's paying much attention to these things given that they aren't the sort of places big campaign donors or Hunter Biden's friends might find themselves in the middle of.

Why does the Burning Man situation, with its rich wastrels stuck in the mud merit more presidential attention than the victims of these real disasters?

It just goes to show where Joe Biden's priorites are.

Image: Screen shot from KSL5 TV video, posted on Twitter