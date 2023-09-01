So Biden won’t make Trump’s legal troubles an issue in 2024 campaign?

Cedric Richmond, the co-chair of President Biden’s reelection campaign recently said that Biden is not looking to make former President Donald Trump’s legal troubles central to his 2024 message.

In an interview with ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz, Richmond stated: "The president has said from the beginning that he wanted an independent Justice Department ... so we're not going to comment. We're not going to focus on Donald Trump's legal problems. We will let the justice system take care of what the justice system should take care of.”

An “independent Justice Department?”

Biden’s “Justice Department” is as independent from his administration as the Waffen-SS was from Hitler’s Nazi Party.

On the evening of August 24th, as former President Trump's motorcade was arriving at the Fulton County, Georgia, jail for his surrender on trumped-up charges related to his alleged attempt to overturn his alleged 2020 election loss in that state, Biden (or more likely his handlers) put out this online and social media appeal for monetary donations: "Apropos of nothing, I think today's a great day to give to my campaign.”

That appeal -- snarky, vile, mocking, and vaguely threatening—is apropos of everything pertaining to the Biden administration.

Of course the Biden administration isn’t “going to focus on Donald Trump’s legal problems.” It created them. Of course Biden will leave it to his Department of Injustice (DOI?) to take care of what he and his administration want to “take care of.”

Biden is not looking to make former President Donald Trump’s legal troubles central to his 2024 message because his message has already been sent: he wants Trump indicted and in jail.

To Biden, it’s simple: no Trump, no issue…and no further message required.

