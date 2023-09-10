Scientist tests his theory and cooks the books to support the left’s climate narrative… major magazine publishes his work

It has been clear for a long time that the science is not settled regarding humans and our use of natural resources in relation to temperatures and climatic changes. The only thing that is settled is job and financial security for “scientists” who support the left’s “climate change” narrative. They’re guaranteed taxpayer-funded grants; jobs from Democrats, colleges, or the media that uses their authority to regurgitate leftist talking points and to push for the radical leftist agenda to destroy companies that produce reasonably priced energy and other products.

Here, a scientist admits that he essentially cooked the books to get published by what he called "prestigious" publications:

A California scientist admitted that he ‘left out the full truth’ about climate change, blaming it primarily on human causes, to get his study published in a prestigious science journal. Patrick T. Brown, a lecturer at Johns Hopkins University and doctor of earth and climate sciences, admitted … that he distorted the findings of his studies to appeal to the editors at Nature and Science magazines, which are prestigious online science journals. ‘And the editors of these journals have made it abundantly clear, both by what they publish and what they reject, that they want climate papers that support certain preapproved narratives—even when those narratives come at the expense of broader knowledge for society,’ Brown wrote….

It is an absolute shame that any organization is considered prestigious when they require indoctrination. Diversity of thought and debate is not allowed no matter what the facts are. Editors are worthless and dangerous when they think like lemmings.

How many lies were told to push the government edicts on COVID? How many scientists and others were silenced by the government and the media if they dared disagree with the government edicts and talking points?

How many doctors and scientists stayed silent instead of debating the government edicts because they wanted to be respected and were scared their livelihoods would be destroyed if they spoke up?

How many childrens lives were destroyed or how many people committed suicide because scientists and others were silenced?

How many businesses and lives are being destroyed because scientists and others are willing to repeat the talking points, or remain silent, on “settled science” that climate change is caused by humans, despite all the predictions that have been completely wrong because they want to be respected? It is a shame that they know their ability to feed their family may be cut off if they dare debate and disagree.

People should learn that artificial intelligence is not artificial at all. It is programmed. The computers essentially repeat what they have been told. The results match the talking points.

Computer models on the climate are programmed to get the results they want and they want to destroy industries that use natural resources to produce reasonably priced energy. The reason computer model predictions have been so far off is because of garbage in, garbage out. From a report out yesterday:

News Corp CEO Robert Thomson blasted the left-wing bias and inaccuracies spewed out by AI generated content — calling it ‘rubbish in, rubbish out’ — even as he warned the technology threatens to kill thousands more jobs across the news industry. Left-leaning media giants that dominate the news business have churned out stories for years that are not only riddled with errors, but also written with a left-wing slant. … ‘People have to understand that AI is essentially retrospective,’ the media executive said during an appearance at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference in San Francisco on Thursday. ‘It’s about permutations of pre-existing content.’

There is nothing valuable, or remotely intelligent about scientists, journalists, educators, and students who just repeat talking points or use artificial intelligence programs to generate research or articles. That is dangerous to our freedom.

It is despicable and dangerous for politicians and bureaucrats to repeat talking points or use computer models to destroy businesses they don’t like and to reward their political supporters with billions and trillions of dollars in kickbacks. That is dangerous to our survival as a prosperous and free country.

Does anyone believe that a congenital liar and corrupt president who takes his son around the world collecting kickbacks would have any qualms telling lies to push a leftist agenda where he can generate huge amounts of money for his political supporters?

Why doesn’t the media ask Biden, Kerry, or anyone else for scientific data that shows a link between oil, coal, and natural gas consumption and temperatures before our economy is destroyed? The only reason I can think of is they really don’t care or they know there is no link and don’t want the public to know the truth.

The media and other Democrats are working very hard to dumb down children and the public. They want them to repeat talking points like they do. They do not want children to ask questions, conduct research, or learn to debate.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.