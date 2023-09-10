Reality: a concept that some can grasp…and some cannot

It is an ever weirder, wackier, and less free world in which we live. Most of us realize this. But, in case you’ve been channeling your inner Joe Biden and have been on vacation and/or in your basement and out of touch for lengthy periods of time, here are some recent examples to prove the point.

In a recent @bbcideas post on “X,” a green-haired, blue-lipped “trans” person claimed that the universe has no fundamental nature in and of itself, and that everything—even purportedly objective things like science—is/are really nothing more than expressions of power.

The person made the preposterous assertion that “Quantum physics reveals that there is no fixed reality” and that it is “full of beautiful contradictions.” He/she/they added that, since “reality is itself a construct” that has “no real, fixed foundation,” quantum physics actually supports Queer Theory’s assertion that males and females aren’t real. Ergo, the universe itself is queer! See below:

Here @bbcideas promotes the absurd and pseudoscientific notion that quantum physics supports Queer Theory's assertion that males and females aren't real because "reality is itself a construct...with no real, fixed foundation."



This is next level woo woo.😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/14lbv9FHcF — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) September 6, 2023

Speaking of the formerly Great Britain, U.K. property owners who fail to comply with new energy efficiency rules could face prison time under proposed government plans. Some ministers want to grant themselves powers to create new criminal offenses and increase civil penalties as part of an effort to hit net zero carbon emission targets. Under the proposals, opposed by many Tory MPs, people who fail to comply with the proposed stringent new rules to reduce their energy consumption could be imprisoned for up to a year—and be subject to fines of up to £15,000.

And, back in the states, New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently told those attending an Upper West Side Town Hall meeting:

Let me tell you something, New Yorkers. Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don't see an ending to this. I don't see an ending to this. This issue will destroy New York City. Destroy New York City. We're getting 10,000 migrants a month.

The Big Apple has been grappling with the influx of over 110,000 migrants just since last year, and its mayor seems unable to deal with the challenges it has posed. So much so that he added, “The city we knew we’re about to lose.”

The mayor of a “sanctuary city” now says that the reality is that illegal immigrants will “destroy” it?

What a beautiful contradiction.

It’s a queer world, indeed.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.