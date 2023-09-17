Politicians still lying about the dead in Lahaina

Hawaii's Gov. Josh Green is a bald-faced liar and claims that only 31 people are still missing from the Lahaina fire that burned so hot it cremated people.

It also appears that the medical examiner, Dr. Jeremy Stuelpnagel, can bring back the dead. Stuelpnagel “confirmed” 115 dead on the island weeks ago, but now says the number is 97. He claims the discrepancy is because some people were counted twice and some were actually animals.

Did he not learn the difference between Man and animals at Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara, where he graduated in 2008?

The claim is made that 74 bodies have been identified. That may or may not be true. The people who were cremated in the fire will never be identified.

Green is in a hurry to pass a bill that will have the burned-out properties cleared for free if owners allow the state to start immediately. Otherwise, the home and business owners will have to pay themselves and will be fined if they don’t do it quickly. Native Hawaiians say “slow down” and that they need time to figure out what to do.

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier claimed the number of missing fell from 41 to 31. However, a National Guardsman who was working on the clean-up was interviewed by James O’Keefe, known for his Project Veritas expositions.

O’Keefe was told that there were a lot of people still missing. O’Keefe asked: “A thousand?” The guardsman responded: “Probably.” O’Keefe asked if politicians were lying on the news about the numbers and the man said he did not watch the news because it made him sad.

That number corresponds with a recent newscast about the missing Lahaina children. We learned that 3,001 total students were registered in the four schools there. 778 were re-enrolled, 874 were signed up for distance learning, 129 enrolled in a charter or other schools, 12 had withdrawn and, according to the Department of Education about were 1,200 unaccounted for. Assuming that 10% of the missing children left the island, there are still more than 1,000 kids missing.

Six hundred and fifty children attended King Kamehameha III Elementary School, which means they lived near the school. The school was closed that day and it burned to the ground. The nearby children were either home alone or with their grandparents. Where are those children?

Gov. Green doesn’t want those numbers out. Especially since the state did so much that was wrong: the warning sirens didn’t go off, the electric company didn’t shut down its lines, and the police barricaded the only road in and out of Lahaina. People who broke the law and went around the barricades lived, those who obeyed died.

Gov. Green also doesn’t want people talking about HB365, which he signed on July 12, 2023, which gives the state expanded control over development areas and reduces the need for area permits.

A Maui resident told me a story about a home for the aged on Front Street. All the employees ran from the building when the fire was coming, as did the residents who were ambulatory. A man passing by saw what was happening and went into the building. He gathered the six or seven elderly people, confined to wheelchairs, into one room. He texted his family that they were old and afraid and that he was going to stay with them. And did. And died. An effort is being made to identify him.

Maui resident Eric Casco, 42, sneaked into town the day after the fire and saw a family “burned and petrified in place, kneeling and praying.”

Oprah Winfrey, whose 2,000 acres and several houses on Maui were untouched by the fire, encouraged people to donate money to those who lost everything. Meanwhile, Oprah, who is worth $2.8 billion, has donated no money. She handed out diapers and took umbrage after being turned away when she tried to get her camera crew to capture video of those who lost everything, except the clothes they were wearing.

And the Obamas? Are they still pretending he was born there? If so, why did they not donate a single penny?

Susan Daniels is a private investigator and the author The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama, available at Amazon.com. She can reached at susandanielspi.com

Image: Screen shot from KHON video, via YouTube