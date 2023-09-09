New York to be 'destroyed' by illegal immigrants? Force them to stay in Texas!

New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently told those attending an Upper West Side Town Hall meeting:

"Let me tell you something, New Yorkers. Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don't see an ending to this. I don't see an ending to this. This issue will destroy New York City. Destroy New York City.”

NYC Mayor Eric Adams expIodes:



The migrants will “destroy New York City” and “everyone will be impacted” pic.twitter.com/R74LydILrR — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 7, 2023

Yikes! What is the existential problem threatening Gotham? What is rotting the Big Apple? It is this: the city has been grappling with the influx of over 110,000 migrants just since last year, and its mayor seems unable to deal with the challenges that has posed. So much so, in fact, that he added, “The city we knew we're about to lose.”

New York is a sanctuary city. But, apparently, not much of one, in spirit. Be careful what you wish for, I guess. Of course, it’s all just empty virtue signaling. Don’t put out the welcome mat for strangers from other lands unless you really mean it and want to pay for it.

In any case, Mayor Adams, and several other big city Democrats, seem to be losing their patience with the Biden administration’s unwillingness to secure the border.

So now we hear the Biden administration is considering a plan to potentially force migrants who cross into the U.S. illegally to remain in Texas, at least while they wait out their asylum screenings. According to the Los Angeles Times, administration officials are framing the proposal as a way to curb the flow of illegal immigrants at the southern border. The Times, citing three U.S. officials not authorized to discuss the matter, reported that, under this plan, the migrants’ location(s) would be tracked via GPS monitoring devices, such as ankle bracelets.

The administration refuses to build a wall. It has undone what Trump did. It has shown, month after month, year after year, that it has absolutely no intention of “curbing the flow of immigrants at the southern border.” It's suing Texas for its Rio Grande border buoys intended to stop intruders from illegally crossing. But for political purposes, it wants to keep them contained to Texas and a few other border states, rather than allowing them to travel to “sanctuary cities.” That should tell a sentient person all that needs to be known about Democrats’ transparency, genuineness…and character.

In summation, these political frauds and charlatans are saying: “Come one, come all, to the United States of America! You are seen, you are valued, and you are welcome here! But only in Texas.”

Will cries of “Remember the Alamo!” soon ring out once again in the Lonestar State? Perhaps it will once more to seek its independence.

If the Biden administration keeps treating Texas this way, it will have every right to do so.

Image: Twitter screen shot