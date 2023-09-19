Netanyahu’s upcoming visit to the New York already beset by leftist agitation and sabotage

When Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu arrives in New York this week to address the United Nations General Assembly, the television news channels will be sure to highlight the disgraceful sight of Israelis joining Palestinians, radical leftists, and other Israel haters to protest Israel’s democratically elected leader.

You will see Israelis, who deserted Israel years ago, accusing Bibi of all sorts of fraudulent claims. One of the most hypocritical was already displayed on a huge sign facing the U.N. building, calling him a “Crime Minister” despite unproven guilt as the weak cases brought against him are collapsing due to lack of any substantive evidence.

WATCH 🚨 'Don't believe Crime Minister Netanyahu' projected on UN building in New York ahead of Israeli PM's visit



pic.twitter.com/xNVOqdmOtu — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 17, 2023

The hypocrisy of the Israeli left I speak of is that they are led by a very real criminal actor, Ehud Olmert, who served time in prison on corruption charges, after egregious breaches of public trust.

In their blatant hypocrisy, these leftwing Israelis are not embarrassed by this important detail, and the media will not cover this important detail.

As such, Bibi’s current turmoil is microcosm of what is going on in America—a fearful members of the left are determined to slam their political rival in prison, preferably before the 2024 presidential election, even as they work to judicially gag him from speaking publicly of his innocence, and how those of the Democrat left are destroying traditional justice and true democracy before our eyes.

In America, we see the emerging evidence of the Biden crime family, and a justice system and a media that covers up for it, all while Soros-selected prosecutors and justices corrupt the justice system and democracy, in pursuit of their feared political rival; and in New York, you will witness the Israeli version of a losing left resorting to any means necessary to destroy the competition.

You will see Israelis join arms with anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian, anti-Semitic demonstrators, while slandering Israel in the name of democracy. For shame!

Image: YouTube video screen grab.