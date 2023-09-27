Michelle Obama got $750,000 for a single speech in Munich

Debate is raging about whether Michelle Obama will step in to save the day for Democrats if both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are yanked from the top of the ticket. Meanwhile, though, Michelle isn’t letting any grass grow under her feet. Instead, she jetted off to Munich to give a single speech, in exchange for which she collected 700,000 euros, which is equivalent to over $740,000. Given how rich the Obamas are, one has to wonder about her price tag…although I have some guesses.

I’m not a Michelle Obama fan. She came from an affluent black Chicago family; got into the Ivy Leagues (probably through affirmative action, given the childishly poor quality of her bachelor’s thesis); obtained jobs for which she was not qualified and that required no work but nevertheless paid her very, very well; and ended up as America’s First Lady for eight years. Along the way, she and her husband amassed at least $70 million, a wealth package that includes three mansions, one in D.C., one in Martha’s Vineyard, and one in Hawaii.

Image: Michelle Obama. YouTube screen grab.

That level of wealth is impressive when you consider Barack Obama’s considered opinion that “I mean, I do think at a certain point you’ve made enough money.” But of course, for leftists, enough is never really enough. The richest people in the world are leftists who squirreled away a bit of money for themselves—e.g., Hugo Chavez, Yasir Arafat, every Soviet dictator, Fidel Castro, and, now, the Obamas. Oh, and let’s not forget Bernie Sanders, who used to inveigh against millionaires and billionaires until he became a millionaire. Then, he only had a problem with billionaires.

But back to Michelle. Here’s the reason I don’t like her: Despite her wealth and prestige, Michelle Obama is a woman who feels that life has done her wrong. She’s a race hustler who waves her skin color around like an angry flag. If you don’t worship at her feet, it’s not because you dislike her values or her personality. It’s because you’re part of a systemically racist, capitalist, American system that offends her to the core, despite her having benefitted from that same capitalist, American system in a way few people ever have or will.

That anger and greed may explain why Michelle happily accepted over $740,000 for a one-hour “diversity and inclusion” speech to a group of entrepreneurs in Munich:

Michelle Obama raked in nearly $750,000 for a one-hour speech at a tech fair in the southern German city of Munich on Monday, DailyMail.com has learned. The 59-year-old picked up the eye-watering check for speaking to a start-up event held on the sidelines of the annual Oktoberfest beer festival, two sources close to the conference organizers said. According to the event’s webpage, the ex-attorney was set to speak to some 5,000 attendees on how to ‘push past self-doubt while discussing the importance of inclusivity and diversity.’ The Harvard graduate will be paid 700,000 euros for her appearance at the three-day love-in for European entrepreneurs, which is roughly the equivalent of $741,000.

There’s no mention in the article that Michelle intends to give any of that money to charity. Indeed, leftists are remarkably stingy when it comes to charity. They think charity is the taxpayers’ responsibility, not their own.

But there’s more going on here. I’ve long believed that Michelle Obama will end up being the Democrat party candidate for president. Ted Cruz believes that, too. That would be a real threat. Despite her lack of any accomplishments whatsoever and her sulky persona, Michelle Obama is enormously popular on the left. She’s especially popular with the left’s two most fanatic demographics: neurotic white and black women.

If she really is running, then $740,000 in her pocket now is a small price to pay for influence in the White House. As with those huge book deals Democrats always get, these are not market-based price tags for valuable products. They are, instead, legal bribes. And Michelle Obama, despite her $70 million bank account, may be getting ready to run.