‘Kink’ festival with the most obscene acts imaginable lauded (and attended) by California’s most notorious lawmaker

Remember the Steele Dossier, the document commissioned by the deep state and passed off as legitimate intelligence that asserted then-candidate Donald Trump participated in damning and disgusting urinary escapades with hookers in a Moscow hotel, and because sexual acts which involve urination are vulgar and shameful, Trump was compromised? Of course you do, the government racked up a $32 million debt (partly, in your name), all to “discover” it was a scam. How could you forget?

Well, in a strange turn of events, political figures and “pee play” do go hand in hand, but unsurprisingly, it’s a gay Democrat (not President Trump) implicated in debauched exploits of urination for sexual purposes. And, it’s the gay Democrat that seems to always be leading the parade of perversity, California’s most notorious state senator, Scott Wiener. From a story published at The Post Millennial yesterday:

On Sunday, the infamous Folsom Street Fair took place in San Francisco, with the kink festival celebrating its 40th year. California state Senator Scott Wiener, who has been photographed at the event in previous years, applauded the day as ‘one of the best days of the year in San Francisco.’

Today is Folsom Street Fair! One of the best days of the year in San Francisco



We kicked it off with the amazing Donna Sachet’s 25th annual Folsom Leather Brunch. I’m so grateful to Donna & all of the kick ass community leaders who make our city a better place. pic.twitter.com/BvZuI8KX5i — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) September 24, 2023

Reader and viewer discretion is advised, but the sort of degenerate behavior marketed to the normal person as “acceptance” and “expression” and the kind that Wiener celebrates, includes this:

Photos and videos of the event circulating on social media show men dressed in fetish attire openly participating in sexual acts on the public street. One photo shows two men sitting in a kiddie pool while another standing along the side pees into it.

This would be the street fair where you can see grown men fucking each other on the streets like dogs and if you're feeling hot you can jump in a kiddy pool and have a man piss on you.

What a delightful place. https://t.co/EJ0hQBJpju pic.twitter.com/JiL0WiVU2G — Aja the Empress ♀️ (@Aja02537920) September 25, 2023

The event featured a number of booths for vendors and groups, including Cute Little F*ckers, which is described as a "gender-inclusive" sex toy company, as well as the Satanic Temple. Another vendor present at the fair was Tykables, a company specializing in disposable diapers and onsies, with designs that resemble those for infants and toddlers, made for adults with diaper fetishes.

Other images from Folsom, too pornographic and filthy to include, showed public exhibitions of anal sex and men covered in feces—to Wiener, these are “kick ass community leaders” who are making the city “a better place.”

This is the man who consistently supports and sponsors legislation to push lewd and lascivious content in the classroom, and the confiscation of children by the state.

(What’s the common denominator? Innocent children.)

Of course the guy who wants to take your kids away and have them chemically and physically mutilated goes to public shit and piss orgies[.] These ppl are evil and should have zero say on what is appropriate for kids[.]

Image: Pax Ahimsa Gethen, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.