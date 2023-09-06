Joe Biden’s reputation as a plagiarist back in the headlines thanks to efforts of a Harvard academic

Joe Biden is quite a scandalous character with a very disreputable origin story. He’s known for his bigoted rhetoric against the black Americans while he was a Delaware senator beginning in the 1970s; he apparently took “probably not appropriate” showers with his own daughter; and he’s a bona fide plagiarist.

From 1999 to 2000, Roger Severino was a junior editor for the Harvard Journal on Legislation, and it was during this time, he discovered Joe Biden’s penchant for sleazy, lazy, cheating. From a Daily Signal article published yesterday:

One of the Harvard Journal on Legislation’s former editors revealed Monday that he was ‘shocked by the plagiarism’ that he discovered in a 2000 article submitted by then-Sen. Joe Biden. … ‘So, I turned back to Biden’s article, and there it was,’ he said. ‘He had lifted language straight out of a [Supreme Court] opinion, changed a couple words, and called them his own. There were no quote marks and no footnote or anything else attributing the court as the source.’ ‘I then read the piece through again, and multiple other phrases sounded familiar,’ he continued. ‘Turns out they, too, were plagiarized from opinions. I believe this merited rejecting the article outright for plagiarism, so I emailed the lead editor and presented the indisputable proof.’

Instead of Harvard confronting the fraud and flunking Joe, they covered for him. Here are the most important paragraphs in this article:

‘They ‘fixed’ the plagiarism by adding proper attributions and acted like the whole incident never happened,’ he said. ‘But this was no innocent mistake, where Biden ‘forgot’ a quote mark or two, which would be bad enough. Instead, he engaged in ‘mosaic plagiarism,’ which entails taking a quote and swapping some words with synonyms to make the plagiarism harder to detect. This indicates what’s known in law as ‘consciousness of guilt.’’ Severino added: ‘Worse still, Biden was *already* known to have plagiarized before this article crossed my desk, yet was brazen enough to try it again.’ … The school’s faculty ultimately decided Biden would get an “F” in the course, but could retake it and get a new grade, according to The New York Times.

This taught Joe that it is easy to get people to cover for him or fix his lies and mistakes, so he went wild. Today the media, his staff, and other Democrats cover for him and campaign for him, instead of telling the truth to the American people.

The media and other Democrats have known for decades that Biden is a congenital liar but don’t care. He says his policies reducing the deficit; not true. He says he inherited an economy in collapse; again, untrue. He swears that he never talked to his son about his business; countless others swear he did, and there’s damning evidence contrary to his claim. He asserts that neither his son nor any other family member made any money in China; false. He claims that his policies are controlling the border; it’s out of control. He pretends his policies have reduced inflation; groceries are still astronomically high. He lies about the devastation of a fire… in his kitchen. He lies about how great the withdrawal was in Afghanistan. He lies and says he can control the climate if we all pay more taxes and give up modern amenities. And he lied when he said that he just hasn't had the time to visit East Palestine.

The media has known that he’s used his powerful government position to line his and his family’s pockets for years, but they don’t care. They know he illegally took and mishandled classified documents for decades, and don’t care. The American people have had to suffer with a corrupt, incompetent, congenital liar in the White House who was allowed to campaign from his basement.

The reason most people oppose Biden is because his policies are radical and destructive. The media and other Democrats would like people to believe that the policies are popular and successful and the opposition is all about his age. (You see, most journalists are also willing to lie continuously to elect Democrats.)

Image: Ethnocentrism, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.