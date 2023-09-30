Joe Biden’s IRA committed more than $100 million to promote ‘tree equity’

The “climate change” (uh huh, sure) picture is clear: the transfer of wealth (to them and away from us), and an attack against nature and sensibility. The burgeoning climate cooperation between the Democrats and the shadowy characters of the global pseudo-elites is an inestimable sight to behold—we aren’t quite sure how much they’ve made off with yet, but a recent report by Daily Caller released some of the lastest receipts:

The U.S. Forest Service is allocating more than $100 million for grants meant to achieve ‘tree equity,’ according to a Daily Caller News Foundation analysis. The Forest Service announced on Sept. 14 that it had allocated over $1 billion toward expanding ‘access’ to trees, including 17 grant proposals that promote ‘tree equity’ with a total value of $101,096,371. ‘Tree Equity’ is a term first coined by American Forests, a conservation nonprofit, that blames the lack of trees in minority neighborhoods on ‘redlining and other discriminatory policies,’ according to the organization’s website. The Forest Service argues on its website that planting trees will reduce crime and improve health outcomes. The grants are funded through the Inflation Reduction Act, Biden’s signature climate law.

Reduce crime? Leave it up to federal bureaucrats to argue that high crime rates are simply because criminals don’t have access to trees, having nothing whatsoever to do with the procrime policies of the Democrat politicians in these concrete jungles with minority neighborhoods. Who knew?

Also from the article:

While trees cover nearly half of Atlanta, the most coverage in the nation according to Trees Atlanta, the Forest Service approved a grant to the city for $10 million to ‘address issues related to tree equity’... Similarly, San Francisco had 14,543 trees per square mile as of 2021, and the Forest Service allocated $14 million to plant more trees this year….

$10 million to a city that ranks in first place for number of trees in an urban setting?

Then, tens of millions to one of the richest cities in the world? According to a recent report, San Francisco ranks only behind New York City and Tokyo in terms of wealth.

Seems more like a sham spending program to direct tax dollars into the pockets of political supporters….

Still regarding San Francisco, but in contradistinction, one local start-up, funded in large part by “climate warrior” Bill Gates, and also with the help of the U.S. Forest Service, will be felling trees, faster and more frequently than “tree equity” can be implemented. From an AT blog earlier this month:

Bill Gates’s company Breakthrough Energy Ventures is a main player behind a new deforestation scheme. … Gates and ‘other investors’ have contributed $6.6 million in a ‘stealth effort’ to a California startup called Kodama Systems, which is offering a ‘novel’ approach to the net zero agenda. … So what does Kodama Systems have in mind? Well, the company is launching efforts to deforest about seventy million acres, or around 110,000 square miles of trees, and then bury the biomass, all with the help of the U.S. Forest Service.

Anyway, that’s nice, as San Francisco draws some last breaths, e.g., people dying willy-nilly on its city street with needles in their arms, the Federals (thank goodness!) will soon be planting saplings. Is this what they mean by “carbon exchange”? And, while that’s going on, these Federals will also be assisting in the felling of trees, that way, everybody except the American people, gets a slice of pie.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.