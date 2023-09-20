Joe Biden announces executive action to create the new Climate Corps

As the superstitious say, when someone leaves this world with “unfinished business” they come back from the dead and haunt the living—now I don’t believe in ghosts, but maybe I should because the socialist specter of Franklin Roosevelt’s refuses to rest in peace, and frankly, I’m ready for this curmudgeon to die.

Yesterday, Joe Biden spoke at the United Nations annual summit in New York City and emphasized the “urgent” need to brandish the government against the little guy who fails to “reduce” his dependence on crude oil; today, the White House launched a new initiative called the American Climate Corps. From the announcement:

President Biden is announcing a new initiative to train young people in high-demand skills for jobs in the clean energy economy. The American Climate Corps will put a new generation of Americans to work conserving our lands and waters, bolstering community resilience, advancing environmental justice, deploying clean energy, implementing energy efficient technologies, and tackling climate change. American Climate Corps members will gain the skills necessary to access good-paying jobs that are aligned with high-quality employment opportunities after they complete their paid training or service program.

Oh great, more socialism….

Today, Newsmax released a report on the development, excerpted below:

The climate corps had been proposed in early versions of the sweeping climate law approved last year but was jettisoned amid strong opposition from Republicans and concerns about cost. Democrats and environmental advocacy groups never gave up on the plan and pushed Biden in recent weeks to issue an executive order authorizing what the White House now calls the American Climate Corps. The program is modeled after the Civilian Conservation Corps, created in the 1930s by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, a Democrat, as part of the New Deal.

This 1930s work relief program came on the heels of the Great Crash, and subsequently, the Great Depression—hat tip to the Federal Reserve and big government. As a solution to the illiterate fiscal and socialist economic policies that precipitated the disasters, Roosevelt brought in more big government, and created the Civilian Conservation Corps, subsidizing hundreds of thousands of jobs at the cost of the American producers, citizens, and taxpayers.

But Joe Biden’s not one to be outdone. Also from the Newsmax piece:

The White House declined to say how much the program will cost or how it will be paid for, but Democrats proposed $10 billion for the climate corps in the climate bill before the provision was removed.

I can’t say how much the program is going to cost, but I would bet my life on it that now it’ll far exceed the initial $10 billion proposal, but I know exactly how it’ll be paid for: you and me.

