It feels as if our political leaders are pushing us to the edge of the cliff

At last! I just knew this could not remain hidden forever! Kudos to the sleuths at the Babylon Bee for uncovering the true identity of our deep-state overlords! Yes, I’m kidding about their reptilian nature, but it works as a useful analogy. After all, if true, this would certainly explain why Democrats are so supportive of the claims, actions, and leadership of the Supreme Red Dragon (i.e., China)! Reptilian or not, under Democrat aegis, bad times appear to be on their way and moving fast, and it’s not clear how long America can withstand the pressure.

We hear rumblings that a new pandemic of a new covid variant is coming our way—and no one can pretend anymore that it’s just a bat accident. Two Japanese researchers, Atsushi Tanaka of Osaka Medical and Pharmaceutical University and Takayuki Miyazawa of Kyoto University, have discovered that both C19 and all its variants have been laboratory-created!

Is this new pandemic part of a reptilian plan to depopulate the planet?

We are rapidly becoming aware that we live in a hissing police state in which federal agency persecution is being unleashed upon political opponents of the reptilian regime. Note well, however, that persecution inevitably breeds contempt for and hostility to the tyrant. One way or another, the situation cannot last over the long run.

Image: Cliff’s edge (cropped) by jannoon028.

A clumsy rider’s repeated forceful action on a rein can numb the bars of a horse’s mouth, inducing a condition known as “smooth mouth,” in which the horse no longer obeys the rein and does as he wishes.

Hitherto politically passive men, the ones who can never be bothered to vote and whose only desire is to diligently provide for and protect their families, are becoming galvanized by federal aggression against their livelihoods, federal humiliation of their wives, and federal loosing of sexual perverts upon their children. They are the worms that will turn and find their way to the polling stations.

If the Democrats want to spur citizens to action, a short list of kinetic flash points would include, inter alia:

1. A judicial decree disqualifying Donald Trump using section 3 of the 14th Amendment. (That there is no basis for doing so will not stop an activist judge.)

2. Trump getting convicted.

3. Trump being sentenced to prison.

4. An assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

5. Trump (God forbid) actually getting assassinated.

6. Trump losing the 2024 election due to manifest election fraud.

No doubt there are some flashpoints I have overlooked.

Flashpoints 1, 2, and 3 are all subject to judicial appeal, but that could require months or even years to process to a conclusion.

I find it horrible to contemplate what will happen if things go too far. Optimally, in a representative republic, citizens angry at their government will take to the polls and “throw the bums out.” However, we’ve seen at other times and in other nations that, when lawlessness at the government level becomes the norm, that leads to lawlessness on the ground. The effects are highly disruptive of everyday life, creating chaos conducive to increased criminal and gang activity and interruption of governmental or quasi-governmental services such as police protection, fire protection, utilities, electric power, water, and food supply. Most of us have no experience with this. Survival in an environment of governmental and social chaos is largely a matter of prior preparation, including perhaps relocation.

Given that our current grasp on civilized norms seems tenuous, prudent citizens might carefully ponder “what if?” and make preparations of the same type they’d make if any storm were coming (only with lots more supplies).