Is Governor Grisham’s order suspending the Second Amendment a trial balloon?

Ho hum. The debacle in Albuquerque is both boring and amusing. On September 8, New Mexico Governor Lujan Grisham announced a “public health emergency” 30-day ban on carrying firearms in the City of Albuquerque with the threat she would extend it further if she so chooses.

Why boring? Because the outcome of this silly move was determined from the git-go.

Why amusing? Many of us smile, snicker, and yawn. It’s amusing because the follow-up to the Governor’s declaration developed according to the established pattern. The Chief of Police of Albuquerque, the Sheriff of Bernalillo County, and the Attorney General of the State of New Mexico have all announced they will not enforce the obviously unconstitutional ban, and the National Association for Gun Rights sought an injunction, which was granted yesterday in the form of a Temporary Restraining Order from the US District Court for the District of New Mexico. Citizens with AR15s slung over their shoulders gathered to protest, wave signs, and share speeches. The weatherman notes clouds and overcast and hints of possible morning showers.

Image: Gov. Michelle Grisham. YouTube screen grab (edited).

On the other hand, although this scenario looks rather like déjà vu all over again, it actually is a bit intriguing.

Why intriguing? Because surely the governor had her finger to the wind and knew exactly what the response was going to be, but she went forward anyway.

Why? Because it’s a probe, providing the strategists who serve our reptilian overlords with some data points. As with the case of COVID, the lizards who orchestrated the pandemic knew it would eventually be discovered that the US federal government funded the creation of it in the Wuhan lab, and we’d eventually learn that the masks, the social distancing, and the lockdowns were all pointless and that the “vaccines” were both ineffective and dangerous.

So why pursue that entire elaborate rococo deception? Because the deep-state lizards wanted to study the public response.

And why that? Because our deep-state reptilian overlords are in the process of formulating a plan to fit us all with a totalitarian straightjacket.

It must always be borne in mind that, for the political class, political power is the greatest pleasure, and the lust for power is the greatest motivation in life. (Aside: Meanwhile, back at the Federal Legislative Ranch, the Republican leadership is moving forward with a plan to rescue the Democrats from Biden in 2024. Trump will be running against whoever.)

Bear in mind that, in 1944. the United States Supreme Court in Korematsu v. United States approved the 1942 Japanese internment, because of “military necessity.” Perhaps that made sense under the circumstances if one believes the hysteria portrayed in the 1979 John Belushi movie 1941, but note that Korematsu fires the lizard quest for an “emergency” sufficient to sweep aside the US Constitution and all its citizen protections in one fell swoop.

It is surely alarming enough that the 17 federal intelligence agencies have developed the technology to surveil us through our underwear, but just why is it that 70 federal agencies are armed with significant firepower?

Let us ponder: What could piggyback on Korematsu? How about martial law?! Martial law has indeed already been imposed some 68 times in US history.

If the Democrats can truly persuade the courts that January 6 was an “insurrection,” then a future fabrication of an insurrection requiring military intervention might well fall within the realm of plausibility, and such a military intervention could lead to an imposition of military law, under which all civil constitutional rights are set aside.