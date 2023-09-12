In Virginia, tips and tricks from 'Moms Demand Action' Democrat statehouse candidate
Democrat family values are something else these days.
This isn't just Hunter Biden, or the House's "throuples" enthusiast, onetime Rep. Katie Hill of California.
Another of this type has emerged in Virginia's statehouse race, where the Washington Post reported that the Democrat candidate had a very peculiar side hustle:
RICHMOND — A Democrat running for a crucial seat in Virginia’s House of Delegates performed sex acts with her husband for a live online audience and encouraged viewers to pay them with “tips” for specific requests, according to online videos viewed by The Washington Post.Susanna Gibson, a nurse practitioner and mother of two young children running in a highly competitive suburban Richmond district, streamed sex acts on Chaturbate, a platform that says it takes its name from “the act of masturbating while chatting online.”
Gibson, 40, can be seen in the videos soliciting “tips” for performing specific acts — in apparent violation of Chaturbate’s terms and conditions, which say: “Requesting or demanding specific acts for tips may result in a ban from the Platform for all parties involved.”
In at least two videos, she tells viewers she is “raising money for a good cause.”In multiple videos, Gibson interrupts sex acts to type into a bedside computer. Speaking directly into the screen, she urges viewers to provide tips, which are paid through “tokens” purchased through the site. In at least two videos, she agrees to perform certain acts only in a “private room,” an arrangement that requires the viewer to pay more.
In a written statement, Gibson called the exposure of the videos “an illegal invasion of my privacy designed to humiliate me and my family.”
“It won’t intimidate me and it won’t silence me,” she said. “My political opponents and their Republican allies have proven they’re willing to commit a sex crime to attack me and my family because there’s no line they won’t cross to silence women when they speak up.”
After all, if Joe Biden doesn't have to pull out of the presidential race after all the revelations (and dirty pictures) from Hunter Biden's computer, why should she? She may be mad but this is not about shame.
In fact, it's pretty disingenuous of her to claim an invasion of privacy. Nobody put those videos onto the non-password-protected public porn site but her or her husband. They "broadcast" themselves for the general public like the site says. This isn't anything like a secret camera installed in someone's marital bedroom or a pervy papparazzi using a tele-photo peep lens aimed at a celebrity target. Privacy? This was someone who wanted to let it all hang out.
Gibson's claim that she was collecting money "for a good cause" is worth looking at, too. Was she raising campaign cash by performing sex acts? If so, that would be quite a first. Maybe someone should ask.
Grossest of all was Gibson's claim that this was bad for her "family." Seems putting oneself out there on the porno sites for tokens for the eyes of the public was fine, but someone leaking it to the press was bad.
Apparently, doing porno as a side hustle was a family value of hers, and only media scrutiny of someone running for public office was a problem. She had two little kids and she was putting herself out for sex acts with old dad on the Internet for payment and that wasn't an issue. Just scrutiny was an issue, as if thousands of perverts hadn't already scrutinized her very well on that site. Doesn't every mom of kids have this kind of side hustle? It's always someone else to blame.
She even made hypocritical noises about being a woman "silenced."
This is such garbage it's almost not worthy of comment, except that she is in a tight race and one wonders if it really will be a liability in her district, as it was in Katie Hill's, or the Democrat voters of Henrico County will just go right along with it and vote her in. Time will tell, but let's just say we now know all about this "Moms Demand Action" candidate and the party that boosts her.