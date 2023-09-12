« The inevitable EV implosion | When is a child not a child? When sick sex is involved »
September 12, 2023

In Virginia, tips and tricks from 'Moms Demand Action' Democrat statehouse candidate

By Monica Showalter

Democrat family values are something else these days.

This isn't just Hunter Biden, or the House's "throuples" enthusiast, onetime Rep. Katie Hill of California.

Another of this type has emerged in Virginia's statehouse race, where the Washington Post reported that the Democrat candidate had a very peculiar side hustle:

RICHMOND — A Democrat running for a crucial seat in Virginia’s House of Delegates performed sex acts with her husband for a live online audience and encouraged viewers to pay them with “tips” for specific requests, according to online videos viewed by The Washington Post.

Susanna Gibson, a nurse practitioner and mother of two young children running in a highly competitive suburban Richmond district, streamed sex acts on Chaturbate, a platform that says it takes its name from “the act of masturbating while chatting online.”
Her campaign website presents her as a wholesome nurse in her hospital scrubs and white coast with stethoscope, with a Good Housekeeping-style seal from a gun control group called "Moms Demand Action."
 
No kidding.
 
The whole thing is amazingly gross, with the 'ick factor' miles high. This woman, and her husband, would go to the creepy porno Chaturbate site, which is not password-protected, film themselves having sex acts, and invite anyone with money to buy "tokens" to pay for them to go to "a private room" where they could do anything the buyer wanted to pay for -- perhaps spankings, blow jobs, doggy style, and much grosser stuff. "Broadcast Yourself," the website exhorts.
 
They certainly did, and as the Post notes, they collected tokens against the website's rules:
 
Gibson, 40, can be seen in the videos soliciting “tips” for performing specific acts — in apparent violation of Chaturbate’s terms and conditions, which say: “Requesting or demanding specific acts for tips may result in a ban from the Platform for all parties involved.”

In at least two videos, she tells viewers she is “raising money for a good cause.”

In multiple videos, Gibson interrupts sex acts to type into a bedside computer. Speaking directly into the screen, she urges viewers to provide tips, which are paid through “tokens” purchased through the site. In at least two videos, she agrees to perform certain acts only in a “private room,” an arrangement that requires the viewer to pay more.
 
Because, well, that looks indistinguishable from prostitution. The porno site probably didn't want to get arrested for pimping, perhaps. But like other comparable sites, they don't seem to exactly police their site for violators. So, it's out there, and she was able to make money for sex acts.
 
And that raises questions about the candidate, which lefties might dismiss as "just sex" otherwise: If this person would sell her body and marital bed for money, how easily would she sell out her office as an elected official if the price were right?
 
Gibson claims to be humiliated about the Washington Post's revelations but hastens to add that she has no intention of being intimidated.

In a written statement, Gibson called the exposure of the videos “an illegal invasion of my privacy designed to humiliate me and my family.”

“It won’t intimidate me and it won’t silence me,” she said. “My political opponents and their Republican allies have proven they’re willing to commit a sex crime to attack me and my family because there’s no line they won’t cross to silence women when they speak up.”

After all, if Joe Biden doesn't have to pull out of the presidential race after all the revelations (and dirty pictures) from Hunter Biden's computer, why should she? She may be mad but this is not about shame.

In fact, it's pretty disingenuous of her to claim an invasion of privacy. Nobody put those videos onto the non-password-protected public porn site but her or her husband. They "broadcast" themselves for the general public like the site says. This isn't anything like a secret camera installed in someone's marital bedroom or a pervy papparazzi using a tele-photo peep lens aimed at a celebrity target. Privacy? This was someone who wanted to let it all hang out.

Gibson's claim that she was collecting money "for a good cause" is worth looking at, too. Was she raising campaign cash by performing sex acts? If so, that would be quite a first. Maybe someone should ask.

Grossest of all was Gibson's claim that this was bad for her "family." Seems putting oneself out there on the porno sites for tokens for the eyes of the public was fine, but someone leaking it to the press was bad.

Apparently, doing porno as a side hustle was a family value of hers, and only media scrutiny of someone running for public office was a problem. She had two little kids and she was putting herself out for sex acts with old dad on the Internet for payment and that wasn't an issue. Just scrutiny was an issue, as if thousands of perverts hadn't already scrutinized her very well on that site. Doesn't every mom of kids have this kind of side hustle? It's always someone else to blame.

She even made hypocritical noises about being a woman "silenced." 

This is such garbage it's almost not worthy of comment, except that she is in a tight race and one wonders if it really will be a liability in her district, as it was in Katie Hill's, or the Democrat voters of Henrico County will just go right along with it and vote her in. Time will tell, but let's just say we now know all about this "Moms Demand Action" candidate and the party that boosts her.

Image: NWPC - Virginia video screen shot via YouTube

