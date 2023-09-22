In Canada, thousands unite to protest against the grooming agenda of the LGBTQ++ mafia

On Wednesday, thousands of Canadian protestors standing for traditional family values and the protection of childhood innocence swept into Ottawa, the capital, for the “much-anticipated Million Person March” to voice their opposition to the grooming and indoctrination of children in the public school system.

From LifeSiteNews:

This morning [Wednesday], thousands of concerned parents, children and citizens descended upon Canada’s capital of Ottawa, and other cities across the country, for the much-anticipated Million Person March against LGBT indoctrination in the nation’s schools. Exclusive footage from LifeSiteNews shows at least 3,000 pro-family Canadians having gathered near Parliament Hill at the Ottawa protest, rivaled by an estimated 350 counter-protesters. According to LifeSite’s John-Henry Westen, who was on the ground at the Ottawa march, there was a noticeable number of children present on the pro-family side of the protest, with very few if any children present on the pro-LGBT side. Westen also estimates that the pro-family side outnumbered the pro-LGBT side by roughly ten to one.

Last week I wrote a blog on a clash of religions taking place in Michigan—either the progressives didn’t get the memo that by and large, Muslims take their pro-family beliefs very seriously, or, because they’re entitled progressives, they assumed they had every right to dictate how others raise their children.

So, it shouldn’t come as a shock (unless you’re an obtuse leftist) to learn that the march was organized by Muslim Canadians, a fact made very evident when you looked at the crowd and saw all different cultures and backgrounds represented, marching in figurative lockstep against the perversion and sexualization of children.

Journalist Keean Bexte said he believed the numbers in Ottawa alone were closer to 10,000:

The sheer number of people here is unreal. We will get police counts soon, but it's gotta be close to 10,000 in Ottawa alone. This is happening across the country, and may just be the death blow to the Trudeau Government. The election may be a ways away, but he's done. pic.twitter.com/RLMlld6eAu — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) September 20, 2023

Then, in Pennsylvania, we saw this:

🚨🏳️‍⚧️100’s of high school students in Pennsylvania walk out of school after a new policy allows trans students to use the bathroom of their choice.



Students are taking matters into their own hands 👏



Do you support them? pic.twitter.com/M52exqHojJ — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) September 22, 2023

In Saul Alinsky’s notorious political guide to Machiavellianism, Rules for Radicals, you’ll find a brief introduction to what he calls “tactics” or “consciously deliberate acts” to seize political power, excerpted below:

For an elementary illustration of tactics, take parts of your face as the point of reference; your eyes, your ears, and your nose. First the eyes; if you have organized a vast, mass-based people’s organization, you can parade it visibly before the enemy and openly show your power. Second the ears; if your organization is small in numbers, then do what Gideon did: conceal the members in the dark but raise a din and clamor that will make the listener believe that your organization numbers many more than it does. Third, the nose; if your organization is too tiny even for noise, stink up the place.

As Alinsky articulates, the most obvious display of political power can be imparted with a showy display of numbers, and with leftist governments going full-throttle for the perverts, the backlash is great, and the numbers are in our favor—ten to one with no progeny to take the baton? Not looking good for the groomers, and I am utterly thrilled. Protect the family and the children at all costs.

