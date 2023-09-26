In Biden’s America, criminal illegal aliens are welcome; German homeschoolers are not

America’s southern border is completely broken. That’s not because we cannot have a secure southern border. It’s because the Biden administration, violating all immigration laws, has deliberately opened the border, allowing every unvetted, uneducated, un-Western, third-world immigrant (mostly military-age males) to come pouring in. Meanwhile, the same administration is on the verge of deporting a law-abiding German family that’s been here for 15 years and that sought asylum in America after the German government criminalized the family’s homeschooling its children.

In 2008, Uwe Romeike, a German native, sought asylum for himself, his wife, and his five children because the German government persecuted him for trying to homeschool his children. In the 15 years since then, two of his older children have married U.S. citizens, and he and his wife had two more children (who, if they were Hispanic or Chinese, would be known as “anchor babies”).

Image: The Romeikes. YouTube screen grab (cropped).

Although they were initially granted asylum, the Obama DOJ really, really didn’t want law-abiding, Christian Northern Europeans in America, and worked to deport them:

An immigration judge initially granted the family's application for asylum. The U.S. Department of Justice appealed the decision, and the U.S. Board of Immigration Appeals revoked the family's asylum status, documents show. The family, with the help of the U.S. Home School Defense Association, appealed to the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals. A three-judge panel unanimously ruled against the family.

According to the same article quoted above, the Sixth Circuit effectively held that, because the German government hates all attempts to avoid government schooling, and discriminates equally against all religions, the Romeikes could not claim religious discrimination. So, it’s bad if a government hates one religion; it’s fine if it hates them all. (E.g., see China.)

Despite the decision, the Romeikes have been allowed to remain in America, living in a kind of legal twilight zone. Now, though, the Biden administration is again trying to deport them.

Meanwhile, Biden officials have been blocking Texas’s efforts to slow the flood of illegal immigrants:

Texas Governor Greg Abbott shared a video on social media this week showing President Joe Biden’s Border Patrol cutting razor wire that the state of Texas had placed alongside on the Rio Grande to stop illegal aliens from flooding into the country. “Texas installed razor wire in Eagle Pass to stop illegal crossings,” the governor wrote on Twitter. “Today the Biden Admin CUT that wire, opening the floodgates to illegal immigrants.”

In August alone, the Border Patrol “encountered” more than 232,000 illegal aliens. That doesn’t count all the ones whom the Border Patrol did not “encounter.” Because Biden has erased the Southern border (both a felony and a violation of his oath of office), we know that almost 4 million illegal aliens have entered America since he took office. We have no idea how many entered who avoided being counted. In addition to doing away with America’s border, effectively destroying her sovereignty, Biden has stopped all deportations of Venezuelans, who are now laying claim to whole islands.

And yet, the Biden administration is still determined to evict a single, self-sufficient, law-abiding German family.

As always, when it comes to leftism, their policies are never the policies they say they are. The Biden administration doesn’t believe in open borders and the free flow of people—a stupid idea but still an idea. Instead, it believes in the free flow of people who will ensure that Democrats have permanent political power. Those who came here honestly and legally seeking asylum, but who aren’t part of Team Democrat, are a danger that must be removed.