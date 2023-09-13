Hollywood no longer bothers to hide its sexual perversion

Hollywood has always been sexually corrupt, although it hid that fact for several decades. In 2023, though, with two new movies—Wildcat and Poor Things—we’re seeing sexual perversity of the most heinous kind that is being celebrated at the highest levels.

Although they seem tame by today’s standards, Hollywood movies at the end of the 1920s and the beginning of the 1930s were raunchy. They explored (and celebrated) extramarital affairs and divorce while pushing the boundaries on drugs, nudity, and homosexuality. Scandals within Hollywood were leaking out, most notably the manslaughter trial against Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle, for allegedly raping Virginia Rappe to death. Normal Americans were not pleased, so they started pressuring Congress to control Hollywood’s morals.

When Congress showed signs of acting, Hollywood responded preemptively with self-censorship. The studios promised to abide by something called the Hays Code, a set of rules ensuring that Hollywood pictures more closely conformed to what were then mainstream American values. Anything that was “lowering the moral standards of those who see it” was verboten, and that included non-standard sexuality.

Behind the scenes, Hollywood continued to be debauched. The casting couch was real, and pedophilia was the norm. That’s what happens when you have vulnerable people, deviant people, and powerful people in a petri dish unconstrained by traditional norms. If you want a probably true, although sad and stomach-churning, look at classic Hollywood and sex, check out Scotty Bowers’ Full Service: My Adventures in Hollywood and the Secret Sex Lives of the Stars. You’ll probably never watch a Charles Laughton movie again.

For a long time, though, the studio system kept Hollywood’s debauchery hidden. Publicity presented the stars as all-American types, strongly supporting traditional values.

The studio system broke down by the 1960s. At the same time, Supreme Court cases regarding sex and censorship meant that Hollywood no longer worried that Congress could come after it for smut. If it had a rating system that kept kids away from “dirty” movies, it was all good.

I don’t need to tell you about what’s happened to Hollywood entertainment since then. It was a slow process, as leftists waited for the old generation to die, but the push was always towards sexual deviance—and by deviance, I mean sexual behaviors that are on the extreme ends of the bell curve of bread-and-butter heterosexual sex, where most people live.

Two other things to read if you’re interested in that trend are Ben Shapiro’s Primetime Propaganda: The True Hollywood Story of How the Left Took Over Your TV, and the website The Vigilant Citizen. You don’t have to believe the site’s take on sinister symbolism and MK-ULTRA mind control to be utterly shocked by what Hollywood is putting out today.

Despite the garbage it creates, though, its latest output is shocking even by modern standards because the movies essentially celebrate incest and pedophilia. The first movie is Wildcat, which Ethan Hawke directed and in which his daughter, Maya Hawke, stars. It’s a fictionalized version of the life of Flannery O’Connor, the openly non-sexual author. Indeed, it’s so fictional that it contains several graphic sex scenes.

So, what’s new about sexing up a story? That’s typical Hollywood fare. It’s that subtle incest element that’s truly gross. Maya Hawke participated in those graphic sex scenes, and Ethan Hawke (her father) directed them. If that’s not a form of incest, I don’t know what is. It’s creepy, horrible, disgusting, and perverse. And in Hollywood in 2023, it’s something normal. Heck, the father and daughter duo is proud of what they’ve done.

That’s not all that Hollywood is celebrating. In Poor Things, Emma Stone, a serious A-list actress supported by an A-list cast, plays a young woman who dies when she is pregnant, only to be brought back to life by having implanted in her head the brain of her unborn child. Then, she goes on to have debauched sex, as a child would. The sex scenes are insanely graphic, and the glitterati and the critics adore the movie.

By the way, you have to search very hard to find that Stone’s character has a child’s mind. Instead, according to Searchlight Pictures, it’s a Frankenstein tale with a modern twist: “Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.”

Yes, it’s equality and liberation for a child (for that’s what Stone’s character is) to engage in sex with adults. Or at least, it’s equality and liberation by Hollywood standards.

We’ve all been focused on Disney’s LGBTQ+ agenda, but don’t lose sight of the fact that Hollywood’s perversion is infinitely more pervasive than that. Once, Hollywood listened to America; now, it’s simply infusing its boundless rot into American culture.

