Heavily armed man posing as federal agent arrested at RFK Jr. campaign event, as Secret Service protection continues to be denied to his campaign

In an exclusive report, The Epoch Times writes:

An armed man was arrested by police at an event attended by Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Photos provided to The Epoch Times show the man, who was wearing a shirt with "EMS" on the back, being held in handcuffs by police officers outside the event venue in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon. Multiple police vehicles were at the scene.

As the candidate himself revealed on X, the potential assassin carried a United States Marshals badge:

I’m very grateful that alert and fast-acting protectors from Gavin de Becker and Associates (GDBA) spotted and detained an armed man who attempted to approach me at my Hispanic Heritage speech at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles tonight. The man, wearing two shoulder holsters with loaded pistols and spare ammunition magazines was carrying a U.S. Marshal badge on a lanyard and beltclip federal ID. He identified himself as a member of my security detail. Armed GDBA team members moved quickly to isolate and detain the man until LAPD arrived to make the arrest. I’m also grateful to LAPD for its rapid response. I’m still entertaining a hope that President Biden will allow me Secret Service protection. I am the first presidential candidate in history to whom the White House has denied a request for protection.

I’m very grateful that alert and fast-acting protectors from Gavin de Becker and Associates (GDBA) spotted and detained an armed man who attempted to approach me at my Hispanic Heritage speech at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles tonight. The man, wearing two shoulder… pic.twitter.com/vvJc0Gtk4o — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) September 16, 2023

It is absolutely outrageous that the feds denied RFK Jr.’s request for protection last July. Via The Hill:

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Friday that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) denied his request for Secret Service protection. “Since the assassination of my father in 1968, candidates for president are provided Secret Service protection. But not me,” Kennedy said on X, the platform previously known as Twitter. “Our campaign’s request included a 67-page report from the world’s leading protection firm, detailing unique and well established security and safety risks aside from commonplace death threats,” he added. The Secret Service is authorized to protect major presidential and vice presidential candidates and their spouses within 120 days of a general presidential election. The Homeland Security secretary, in consultation with an advisory committee of House and Senate leadership, determines which candidates are in that “major” category. The 2024 election, in which Kennedy is a candidate, is more than 460 days away. Reached for confirmation, the Secret Service referred The Hill to DHS, which did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of DHS, who has lied about the border being secure and has bungled his job, bears ultimate responsibility for denying protection. But in the wake of the Secret Service declaring that it could not determine who secreted cocaine in the world’s most heavily monitored building, the White House, that agency has also lost credibility in its senior ranks.

RFK Jr.’s very name attracts assassins, and his father was killed not far from the site of the current incident. He is by a wide margin, the leading announced opponent for President Biden’s campaign, which makes him “major” by any reasonable understanding of the term.

It's almost as if assassination of an inconvenient opponent is okay with Team Biden.

A couple of weeks after being denied protection, campaign chairman Dennis Kucinich noted the rise of assassinations. He could have mentioned that a transformative former prime minister of Japan was also recently shot dead in a country where private ownerships of handguns is virtually non-existent.

Ecuador presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio who recently promised to get rid of corruption and lock up the country's drug runners, was shot and killed at a political rally in Quito, the capital. Mr. Villavicencio, 59, was killed on Aug. 9, less than two weeks before a special presidential election. He was known for speaking out against drug gangs, and while he wasn't a front-runner, his death has caused increased concern about organized crime. "The killing of Mr. Villavicencio proves how volatile the political climate has become," Mr. Kucinich said in a press release sent to The Epoch Times. "Yesterday the FBI confronted a man who had threatened President Biden, an incident that led to the man being shot dead by government agents."

It is time now for Sec. Mayorkas to reverse the decision and provide protection for the president’s leading intra-party opponent. To stay the current course invites other potential assassins. I am deeply concerned that the current polarization invites crazed individuals to attempt to change the course of history with a bullet.

Photo credit X