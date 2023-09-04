Green pusher Michael Mann ramps up the rhetoric against the people on MSNBC segment

MSNBC continued its campaign against average Americans by bringing on Michael Mann, a well-known “green” pusher, who blamed Republicans for Hurricane Idalia, because we won’t sign our own death warrants and go along with the rapid destruction of industries that use oil, coal, and natural gas.

To summarize what Mann said: warming water caused the storm to be more severe, and severe storms cost more, in terms of life and property. What you don’t see is any scientific data that shows a direct link between our consumption of oil, coal, and natural gas and temperatures, because temperatures have fluctuated while consumption of these natural resources has skyrocketed.

Basically, this is a propaganda piece pushing a book and the radical green agenda. From NewsBusters:

MSNBC’s Chris Jansing welcomed Dr. Michael Mann to her Thursday program to promote his new book, discuss the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, and to wonder if ‘death and destruction’ wasn’t enough to get Republicans to address climate change, what is?

Mann, Joe Biden, and all the other “green” pusher Democrats don’t have the facts on their side, so they resort to manipulation, and gaslighting. Biden shows his absolute ignorance when he says no one can deny that there is a climate crisis; reported by Breitbart:

‘Nobody can deny the impact of [the] climate crisis. There’s no real intelligence to deny the impacts of the climate crisis anymore,’ the Guardian reports.

The Democrats preach the importance of diversity, but diversity of thought is not allowed. Any storm, fire, flood, or drought is an opportunity to push the radical, destructive green agenda. Clearly, the problem is that Biden has no idea that there are a huge number of scientists who do disagree. The scientists from whom the public won’t see or hear, if they’re watching or reading MSNBC, NBC, CBS, ABC, CNN, WaPo, NYT, etc., are scientists who say that there is no climate emergency, and state that the climate is changing cyclically and naturally as it always has. From ZeroHedge:

‘There is no climate emergency,’ the Global Climate Intelligence Group (CLINTEL) said in its World Climate Declaration (pdf), made public in August. … ‘There is no climate emergency. Therefore, there is no cause for panic and alarm. We strongly oppose the harmful and unrealistic net-zero CO2 policy proposed for 2050. Go for adaptation instead of mitigation; adaptation works whatever the causes are,’ it said. ‘To believe the outcome of a climate model is to believe what the model makers have put in. This is precisely the problem of today’s climate discussion to which climate models are central. Climate science has degenerated into a discussion based on beliefs, not on sound self-critical science. Should not we free ourselves from the naive belief in immature climate models?’

So how many scientists exactly?

A total of 1,609 scientists and professionals from around the world have signed the declaration, including 321 from the United States.

Here are some of the other relevant takeaways:

The coalition pointed out that Earth’s climate has varied as long as it has existed, with the planet experiencing several cold and warm phases. The Little Ice Age only ended as recently as 1850, they said. ‘Therefore, it is no surprise that we now are experiencing a period of warming,’ the declaration said. … ‘Climate models have many shortcomings and are not remotely plausible as policy tools,’ the coalition said, adding that these models ‘exaggerate the effect of greenhouse gases’ and ‘ignore the fact that enriching the atmosphere with CO2 is beneficial.’ For instance, even though climate alarmists characterize CO2 as environmentally-damaging, the coalition pointed out that the gas is ‘not a pollutant.’

In fact, carbon is one of the basic building blocks of all life—remember in the movies when looking for extraterrestrials, explorers are on the hunt for “carbon-based life forms”? Per the article:

Carbon dioxide is ‘essential’ to all life on earth and is ‘favorable’ for nature. Extra CO2 results in the growth of global plant biomass while also boosting the yields of crops worldwide.

The scam has always been about greed, and it’s been running for decades. Green pushers, like Gore, Kerry, Mann, and Biden don’t want the spigot of billions and trillions of dollars turned off so the people, especially the children, can never see the truth, under any circumstances. The dire predictions, which the media and others pretend are facts, have always been false but the green pushers don’t care. The computer models are fictional creations that the media also pretends are facts. They ignore the actual data.

It is a shame that so many people, including the UN, pretend they care about the poor, middle class, small businesses, and underdeveloped countries when they continually show that they don’t. Greed is their guiding principle.

A huge problem for the American people is that we currently have a corrupt, incompetent, president who is willing to force the radical, destructive green agenda, at any cost.

Sadly, most people posing as journalists will campaign for him, or some other radical Democrat, but will never ask for scientific data like real journalists.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.