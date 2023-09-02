Government minister says who should get to decide what speech is 'permitted'

As recently reported by Sundance at theconservativetreehouse.com, "Discussing the implementation of the Digital Services Act (DSA), Ireland's Media Minister defends the decision that a government appointed entity will ultimately decide what speech is permitted by citizens." Sundance then opines, "This is the next phase in the control of opposition to the expansion of government controls. We are all traveling at the front of one long continuum toward tyranny." Sadly, he is correct.

Totalitarian governments such as China's, North Korea's, and Iran's — among many others — have long been the arbiters of truth and have gone to great lengths to control what can be said and where. Tragically and despicably, many formerly open and liberal governments of Western nations have begun doing much the same thing...with a twist. Each in turn claims that it must take these autocratic, tyrannical, and anti-democratic measures..."to save our democracy." This should immediately engender a response of "BS!" from every sane person. Unfortunately, due to the modern media's fanatical unwillingness to speak truth to power when that power is left-leaning, combined with the apparently rapidly dwindling numbers of sane persons, those in these governments are getting away with this ridiculous and reprehensible ruse.

Skeptical of my skepticism? Believe Biden, Trudeau, et al. are basically telling us the truth? Just look at what those in government have told us in recent years:

"I never had sex with that woman, not one time!"

"If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor!"

"Trump colluded with Russia! The Russians interfered in the 2016 presidential election to get Trump elected!"

" We are just asking for two weeks to flatten the curve! Social distancing and mask mandates work! So do the vaccines! And they are completely safe!"

"COVID-19 came from a bat and/or pangolin, not the Wuhan lab" that was researching and experimenting with precisely those types of viruses...at Fauci's direction and with his funding!

"Hunter's laptop bears all the hallmarks of a Russian misinformation operation!"

"Unlike the 2016 presidential election — which was clearly stolen by the Russians — the 2020 presidential election was the most accurate, fair — literally beatific — election in American history!"

"Progressive"? Contrast these notions...these lies...with statements from our founders. And then ask yourself: who was more learned? Who possessed more integrity and character? Who was more courageous? Who spoke the truth?

– "I consider the foundation of the Constitution as laid on this ground that 'all powers not delegated to the United States, by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states or to the people.' To take a single step beyond the boundaries thus specially drawn around the powers of Congress, is to take possession of a boundless field of power, not longer susceptible of any definition."

—Thomas Jefferson, 1791

– "The moment the idea is admitted into society that property is not as sacred as the laws of God, and that there is not a force of law and public justice to protect it, anarchy and tyranny commence."

—John Adams, 1787

– "Government is instituted to protect property of every sort; as well that which lies in the various rights of individuals, as that which the term particularly expresses. This being the end of government, that alone is a just government which impartially secures to every man whatever is his own."

—James Madison, 1792

– "Resistance to tyranny becomes the Christian and social duty of each individual. ... Continue steadfast and, with a proper sense of your dependence on God, nobly defend those rights which heaven gave, and no man ought to take from us."

—John Hancock

– "Freedom is not a gift bestowed upon us by other men, but a right that belongs to us by the laws of God and nature."

—Benjamin Franklin

– "Without liberty, law loses its nature and its name, and becomes oppression. Without law, liberty also loses its nature and its name, and becomes licentiousness."

—James Wilson

– "Either you will control your government, or government will control you."

—Ronald Reagan

The founders' wisdom has never been more sorely — I would say desperately — needed than it is now. That is precisely why they have been slandered and cast out by the radical leftists who now run this country and its major institutions. At some level, they intuit that the founders make them look unspeakably ignorant, even evil, by comparison.

Being a typically astute reader of American Thinker, you probably noticed I snuck a quote from Ronald Reagan in at the end of my "founders statements." After the disaster that was the 1970s, Reagan went a long way toward "re-founding" the United States, by returning it to its founding principles.

I close with two more quotes from the Gipper, both particularly pertinent to our current situation.

– "I'm from the government and I'm here to help." (If this no longer elicits knowing laughter, we are in such trouble.)

– "Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn't pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same."

Image via Pxfuel.