Give George Soros a taste of the illegal alien medicine

The Biden Administration is being battered by criticism from Democrat elected officials who cities are overrun with ‘migrants.’ In response, the administration has devised another scheme in their quest to destroy middle America. The administration reportedly plans to force illegal immigrants to remain in Texas and other border states by using ankle monitors and other GPS-tracking devices.

Republican governors such as Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida have effectively drawn attention to the disaster that is Joe Biden’s open southern border, but now they need to take this strategy to the next level. They need to get to the root of the problem. ‘Follow the money,’ as the Watergate-era directive states.

In addition to sending the ‘migrants’ to major Democrat cities and areas such as New York City, Washington DC, and Martha’s Vineyard, Abbott, DeSantis and other GOP governors should send them to George Soro’s various mansions in Westchester County and in The Hamptons, Joe Biden’s waterfront estate in Delaware, as well as the residences of several other multi-millionaires and billionaires who are disciples of globalist Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum.

The late social satirist and comic George Carlin once said this about the state of politics:

Forget the politicians. The politicians are put there to give you the idea that you have freedom of choice. You don’t. You have no choice. You have owners. They own you. They own everything. They own all the important land. They own and control the corporations. They’ve long since bought and paid for the senate, the congress, the state houses, the city halls, they got the judges in their back pockets and they own all the big media companies so they control just about all of the news and information you get to hear.

In addition, the late comedian Bill Hicks put it this way:

This is where we are at right now, as a whole. No one is left out of the loop. We are experiencing a reality based on a thin veneer of lies and illusions. A world where greed is our God and wisdom is sin, where division is key and unity is fantasy, where the ego-driven cleverness of the mind is praised, rather than the intelligence of the heart.

It appears that the only way we will get the attention of the mega-wealthy “donor class” is to make issues extremely personal for them. Drop off the migrants in their posh neighborhoods and watch them hypocritically squirm as did the extremely “tolerant” well-heeled folks of Martha’s Vineyard, who promptly had the “migrants” removed within 48 hours of their arrival.

We need social critics such as Carlin and Hicks now more than ever to push back against the wealthy, self-appointed social engineers who are increasingly controlling every aspect of our lives by using open borders, proposed central bank digital currency, draconian “Climate Change” restrictions, as well as other machinations yet to be revealed. Dave Chappelle, Adam Carolla, and several other comics have been calling out the manipulative moves of the elites. We need to encourage their efforts and push back against the woke cancel culture whenever they are attacked for their point of view. The future of Western civilization depends on it.