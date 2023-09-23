Fetterman is a dedicated follower of his own fashion

Maybe Senator John Fetterman doesn't understand or care but he looks horrible. Is it too much to ask a U.S. senator to dress up to do his work? It appears that his colleagues have issues with his "fashion." This is from Fox:

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is preparing to issue a bipartisan resolution next week that would re-institute the Senate’s dress code, after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., relaxed the rules last weekend. The resolution would revert the dress code back to requiring senators to don coats, ties or business attire while on the Senate floor. "Next week, Senator Manchin intends to file a bipartisan resolution to ensure the Senate dress code remains consistent with previous expectations," a spokesperson for Manchin’s office told Fox News Digital in a statement Friday.

Previous expectations like decency and good taste? Glad to see Senator Manchin talking like this. Is it really proper for a senator to wear sports shorts, a short-sleeved shirt and tennis shoes to talk to a head of state? In this case, it was the President of Ukraine who visited the Capitol to talk about money, such as I need more money.

Not long ago, having a senator walking around dressed like that would have been unthinkable. We live in a different time where standards of professionalism and appearance are not accepted anymore.

It reminds me of a boss who called for Casual Friday or no suit and tie for that one day. Sometime later, he closed the door and I could hear him scream at a fellow employee something like this but I deleted the expletives: "Young man, it's Casual Friday, not don't shave don't shower come to work in like a slob day."

Senator Fetterman was elected by the people of Pennsylvania so it's up to them. Maybe some constituent can close the door and tell him to dress up like a senator.

Image: Gov. Tom Wolf