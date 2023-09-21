Far-left PAC releases new ad playing fast and loose with facts and reality to spin a tale of conservative oppression

I’m sure the Hollywood minds behind the production prefer the term “creative license” but in reality, it’s just another cheap and banal commercial catering to the swathes of easily-manipulated and unthinking puppets that comprise the Democrat voting bloc, and tangibly represents what it looks like to squander God-given talents of creativity and artistic intelligence.

Progress Action Fund, a Georgia-based PAC founded by Obama lackey Joe Jacobson, released a new television advertisement on Tuesday that spun a tale of sadistic oppression and malicious victimization at the hands of the pro-life movement; see below:

We all see the not-so-subtle agenda: a brokenhearted and cherubic little girl, crying alone in a cold sterile hospital room after experiencing a life-altering sexual trauma; an “empathetic” and competent doctor who wants to provide the best “care” but can’t because his hands are tied by an invasive and persecutory government; the angry and helpless father, trying to protect his daughter; and the evil white male, also known as, the “Republican congressman” banning legitimate healthcare (murder), simply because he’s drunk on power and gets enjoyment from hurting the little people.

What I find most telling is that instead of simply showing real examples of oppression and victimization (where are they?), they have to fabricate one à la a Hollywood drama—on the flip side, all it takes to make the Democrat party and agenda look bad is roll border footage, or publish Ashley Biden’s “alleged” diary, or present Hunter Biden’s selfie pictures and videos, or show what took place at public school “drag” events, or let you see what the medical pan looks like after a dilation and evacuation abortion. Or, they could use their go-to story, the 10-year-old who allegedly traveled from Ohio to Indiana in the wake of the Roe v. Wade reversal, but then they would have to explain why the clinic sent the girl back to the abuser, apparently in the country illegally, who raped her.

On PAF’s website, the group boasts of the left’s ability to “go lower” than the competition (as if that’s news to us) but I’d also argue, they aim to “go dumber” because that’s who their voters are—and they know it, which is exactly why they push out this sort of material. A shallow appeal to emotion instead of a grounded-in-reality petition to reason only indulges grunting stooges, not intellectual beings.

Below though, you’ll find a genuine story of a 12-year-old child, raped and impregnanted:

"I just knew that my daughter had a purpose in life. And she gave me the strength to go on... And because of her, I am who I am right now."



After becoming pregnant from rape at just 12 years old, Lianna rejected abortion out of love for her daughter. https://t.co/TcXQLzf9Wo pic.twitter.com/VBpSQVminN — Live Action (@LiveAction) September 20, 2023

