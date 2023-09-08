‘Experts’ swear the world is on the brink of disaster… again

Not like AOC with her ludicrous “the world is going to end in 12 years” shrieks, these lefties are becoming more self-aware.

For more than 100 years, since the first time the WaPo blared out in 1922 a dire warning that the ice was melting fast and coastal cities would disappear, the public has been bombarded with fear-mongering articles to beat the people into submission. It never matters that the predictions have been completely wrong. They keep pushing. From the 1922 report:

The Arctic Ocean is warming up, icebergs are growing scarcer, and in some places the seals are finding the water too hot. Within a few years it is predicted that due to the ice melt the sea will rise and make most coastal cities uninhabitable.

Last month, one online outlet asserted that “the world inches closer” to “tipping points” and stated that the ice in Greenland and Antarctica are melting fast and the oceans could rise rapidly devastating cities; but then they say for Antarctica it might take 100 years and for Greenland 300 years. Why should we believe these dire predictions when it appears they are pulled from a hat?

Weather forecasters have trouble predicting weather accurately a few days out, yet we are supposed to believe they can predict the climate 100 years out within a degree if we just cave to the radical green pushers and surrender all our liberties. Does that make any sense?

David Brooks longs for the days when Republicans like Lindsey Graham and John McCain caved on climate change; from Breitbart:

On Friday’s ‘PBS NewsHour,’ New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that Republicans have shifted their position on climate legislation in part because they’re more pro-manufacturing than they were before but they’ve taken an ‘extreme position’ on the issue. Brooks said, ‘I’m old enough to go back to John McCain and Lindsey Graham 20 years ago, who supported — who proposed a big climate change bill.’

Whenever Republicans disagree with Democrats we are called controversial and extreme. Who is really extreme though? People who want to destroy the oil, natural gas, and coal industries that have greatly improved our quality and length of life or people who want to maintain affordable energy and help the poor and middle classes?

People who claim, without evidence, that they can control temperatures, sea levels, and storm activity or people who tell the truth that the climate is and has always changed cyclically and naturally.

Paul Krugman says anyone against getting rid of oil and coal is greedy. But not Al Gore and the green pushers of course, they aren’t greedy, they actually care! Now, Krugman says the “green” agenda has turned into a culture war. I agree; it is a culture war. Conservatives want to help those who aren’t in the 1% and small businesses, while Democrats are willing to destroy them by pretending they can control the climate so they can get rich. From Krugman’s essay:

Understanding climate denial used to seem easy: It was all about greed. Delve into the background of a researcher challenging the scientific consensus, a think tank trying to block climate action or a politician pronouncing climate change a hoax and you would almost always find major financial backing from the fossil fuel industry. Those were simpler, more innocent times, and I miss them. True, greed is still a major factor in anti-environmentalism. But climate denial has also become a front in the culture wars, with right-wingers rejecting the science in part because they dislike science in general and opposing action against emissions out of visceral opposition to anything liberals support.

One scientific fact shows that this has always been a massive fraud: the earth had a cooling period from 1940–1975 while all the things that the green pushers allege cause warming were rising rapidly—the population, gas-powered vehicles, crude oil consumption, and CO2. It is a scientific fact that if there is no correlation you cannot have causation.

Since the media and other Democrats seem so confused about the simple concept of correlation and causation here are some actual correlation/causation examples:

Open borders equals more child and drug trafficking.

Schools closed for COVID equals worse academic results.

Lower tax rates equals more growth and more revenue.

Pro-crime prosecutors equals more crime.

No bail laws equals more crime.

Seeking to destroy oil companies equals higher prices.

We have to stop the radical leftists soon or the greatest and most generous country that has ever existed will be destroyed.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.