English professor pens ‘Marx for Cats’ to ensure felines are remembered as having a place in the revolution

I’m certainly not a cat person, and even less so now.

According to English professor Leigh Claire La Berge, the historical struggle of the working class (or the proletariat), against the bourgeoisie (the “rich”), is married to what she calls “cat struggle” — yes really, and it is a history that La Berge dives into in her new book, Marx for Cats, due to hit shelves this November.

A preview of the book can be found here, and in the “Acknowledgments” section we find this:

This book has its origins with Caroline Woolard in multiple ways. It was her idea to create the video series Marx for Cats: she was the producer; she found the collaborators; she got the grants; she hired the assistants; she got the project into artist residencies; and, finally, when she was queried about producing a book proposal for an art press, it was she who asked: Could Marx for Cats be a book?

Were these public grants? Given the current state of our government, I can only assume so.

La Berge begins her introduction with a focused history on prominent Marxist revolutionary Rosa Luxemburg… and her pet cat, Mimi. From the text:

Before and after her stint in prison, Luxemburg organized, taught, agitated, and theorized, and it was Mimi who was her comrade.… They lived together, read together, talked together, and received visitors together, including Vladimir Lenin, with whom Mimi “flirted” and who returned the affection. … Rosa Luxemburg led a revolutionary life. But so did Mimi. And while the former’s contribution to Marxist theory and practice is well known in the annals of radical history, the latter’s is considered as merely an accompaniment, if it is considered at all. Marx for Cats amends such tendencies.

Later, La Berge admits that her “project began as a discussion with a cat” noting that when her Maine coon cat (his name is The Mitten) would misbehave, she’d say “Mitten, Mitten, naughty kitten” then… he’d respond? From her book:

And he would retort: I’m not naughty, no way

But you tell me that every day

Then the naughtiness doesn’t go away It’s just here to stay and stay.

Pretty sure hearing animals speak in rhyme constitutes what psychiatrists like to call… delusional.

This is the fallout of leftist feminism—lonely spinsters having imaginary conversations with house cats and writing a book full of words so worthless it can only serve as a cheap laugh—and La Berge is the boilerplate professor, the kind dominating academia today. Is it any surprise that university enrollments are in the toilet?

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.