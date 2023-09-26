Politico repackages the Waffen-SS veteran honored by Zelensky and Trudeau with a more palatable label: ‘Nazi-linked’

If you’re Yaroslav Hunka, you can have fought for a division implicated in war crimes and commanded by literal Nazis, but the marketing team at the leftwing outlet Politico will repackage and sell you as a “veteran accused” and “Nazi-linked,” and you can safely assume that the publication’s dimwitted audience won’t suspect a thing. Media using its position to push out propaganda sympathetic to the regime? Joseph Goebbels, another “Nazi-linked” individual would be beaming with pride!

A few days back, Andrea Widburg penned a blog on the start of what is now shaping up to be a massive egg-on-the-face moment for the involved parties; from her essay:

No matter how you slice it, it’s a shocking story: The Parliament of Canada, from Trudeau on down, gave a standing ovation to a WWII-era Nazi who is a veteran of the Waffen-SS.

As John Nolte writing for Breitbart said yesterday:

Obviously, this [standing ovation] has become a source of embarrassment for those capable of shame, but no one has ever accused Politico of being capable of shame, so Politico was off to the rescue! After all, if Zelensky, the newest, shiny, golden symbol of the left’s virtue-signaling god will cheer a Nazi, you can bet Politico will rush right in to assure everyone that Nazis aren’t so bad. In fact, if Zelensky and Trudeau like him, he’s not even a real Nazi. He’s more like Nazi-ish, or ‘Nazi-adjacent,’ or as Politico put it (with a shameless lie), ‘Nazi-linked.’

That kind of marketing only works on a certain kind of mind... and that’s one that sucks up Politico droppings like a Hoover vacuum. They’re the group of people that would read “war is peace,” “freedom is slavery,” and “ignorance is strength,” and believe it.

Nikolai Yezhov wasn’t a villain, he was only “NKVD-linked.”

Neither was Kang Sheng; after all, he was only “Yan’an Rectification Movement-linked.”

Kaing Guek Eav simply got a bad rap due to being “Santebal-linked.”

And of course, Heinrich Himmler wasn’t a real Nazi. Sure he wore the uniform… and facilitated and participated in the murder innocent people under the banner of the Third Reich… and allied himself with other Nazis, but that doesn’t actually make him a Nazi, he’s what you would call… “Nazi-linked.”

Who buys that? Well a lot of people, and they’re called Democrats.

