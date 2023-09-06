Donna Brazile admits she’s ‘never seen anything like’ MAGA, notes minorities fled the Democrats and are ‘not ready’ to return

Donna Brazile isn’t the first to do so, and she probably won’t be the last, but she’s sounding the alarm on what she calls the “biggest challenge facing the Democrats in 2024” which is, the populist movement known as MAGA, and the Democrat party’s (in)ability to secure the black and Latino vote in next year’s election cycle. Four days ago, The Wall Street Journal released the findings of a new poll; the data determined that Donald J. Trump is the “top choice” for nearly two-thirds of GOP voters. From an ABC News segment with George Stephanopoulous in response to the results, Brazile said this:

George, when I looked at that recent poll, the Wall Street Journal, I said, ‘Oh, this could keep me up at night.’ Look, the problem is, and the biggest challenge we face as Democrats — I say ‘we’ because I’m a Democrat — is that young voters, young black and Latino voters, they’re not ready to come back to the party.

These journalists sure don’t have a curious bone in their body, because if it were me, I would have wanted to ask Brazile two “why” questions. Historically, blacks and Latinos have been a reliable demographic for the Democrat vote, so why did an exodus occur? Secondly, why are these two groups of voters “not ready” to return?

For a strategist, how is she just now arriving at this conclusion? How could anyone not foresee where decades of political establishment abuse would surely lead? Where else could this trajectory have gone except a populist movement behind a great populist president, the one and only Mr. Trump? How lacking in self-awareness can a group of people be, the Democrats, especially when they swagger with such a false sense of intellectual superiority? Brazile continued:

They’re [minority voters] not even looking at the so-called messaging that’s being sent to them about the economy, about climate change, about student debt relief. They are worried about their future.

Imagine that… the “messaging” isn’t working anymore….

When… we can’t even buy incandescent light bulbs… inflation devalues our dollar to mere pennies… modest living with modern amenities is a rapidly diminishing prospect… we can barely afford a grocery run and our food system is poisoned… pedophilic predators are invited into elementary schools… all because of big government policy? Uh yeah, I’d say the propaganda about a healthy “economy” and “climate change” loses its potency. Lastly, Brazile noted this:

But I have to say something because, George, I’m old enough to say this. I’ve seen two movements outside of the social justice movements in my life on the political side. One was the Reagan movement. Reagan had a hold on his base. The country at large, they saw him as someone who was willing to stand up for American values, whatever that might have meant. Now I thought it was reactionary. The other movement I saw was Barack Obama, hope and change. That galvanized the American people. I’ve never seen anything like this with Donald Trump. I mean, what doesn't kill you make you stronger? I mean, being convict -- I mean, being indicted, that’s making him stronger? Raising $10 million using an ugly mug shot to raise money? This is a movement. And anyone who thinks that you can apply the old political rules to try to defeat this candidate based on he’s scary, he’s ugly, whatever you might want to call him, this is a movement. And we have to respect the fact that it’s a movement.

Brazile has sobered up, but methinks it’s too late.

