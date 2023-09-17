Colin Kaepernick makes a bid to return to the shackles of the NFL, gets rejected

If the NFL is a plantation, and the processes of the Scouting Combine are akin to those at bygone slave auctions, then why is Colin Kaepernick trying to return to a life of chains? As Delano Squires put it, “So he’s asking to return to the same ‘plantation’ where he toiled for years before being manumitted? I’ve never seen an abolitionist who hated his freedom this much.”

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz (who spoke to Kaepenick directly), Kaepernick’s agent had reached out to the New York Jets about the quarterback’s “desire to make an NFL return.” Within 24 hours we learned via Josina Anderson (another industry insider), that the Jets “are not pursuing Colin Kaepernick” despite an “immediate need for QB depth.” (The “immediate need” developed when starting QB Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury last week.)

A “slave” begging to be chattel once again?

A “slave” whose performance is so inadequate that no master wants his servitude?

How are these things possible?

Oh that’s right, they’re not; consensual, lucrative, and beneficial business transactions (for both parties) aren’t anything like the institution of slavery.

The #NYJets "are not pursuing" Colin Kaepernick's bid to return to the # NFL despite an "immediate need" for a QB. I can't imagine why... pic.twitter.com/AELhEd4aSy — Olivia Murray (@americaliv1) September 17, 2023

You might recall that in 2021, Netflix released a six-episode “fictionalized drama” series of which Kaepernick’s football experiences were loose inspiration, and narrated by Kaepernick himself. The most remembered scene—probably the only remembered scene, to be honest—likened the draft process to the auction slave block; you can see a clip below:

So he’s asking to return to the same “plantation” where he toiled for years before being manumitted? I’ve never seen an abolitionist who hated his freedom this much. pic.twitter.com/XWAT9nbtRQ https://t.co/gUogtU76K5 — Delano Squires (@DelanoSquires) September 12, 2023

“Before they put you on the field, teams poke, prod, and examine you. Searching for any defect that might affect your performance. No boundary respected, no dignity left intact.”

Heaven forbid an employer, whose business depends on athletic prowess and ready to invest tens of millions of dollars into a hiree, assess the job candidates!

On the Fearless with Jason Whitlock podcast, NFL veteran Warren Sapp said this:

When you’re trash, you don’t put it on somebody’s doorstep and ring the doorbell and expect them to come out and be like ‘Hey! What is this trash?’ No! If you’re a commodity, and everyone knows who Colin Kaepernick’s agent is, I would assume right, they would pick up the phone and call… When someone thinks you can play in this league, they call your representative, your agent ain’t got to call nobody when you can play, and they know you can play….

Here’s a little laugh, before you go:

Colin Kaepernick trying to show up to the Jets facility today pic.twitter.com/9fhIrzXiog — Han Solo (1-0) (@commanderarea_) September 12, 2023

