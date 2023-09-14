Climate Eugenics

Suppose the world was in the grip of an Armageddon-type crisis with the finest scientific minds from around the world working at a feverish pitch in an international collaborative effort to find a solution. So much so that medical and scientific journals were dedicated to keeping pace with the latest developments. No, I’m not talking about climate change. I’m talking about eugenics, the early 20th-century belief that there were too many of the wrong people in the world. One hundred years on, though, eugenics has fused with climate change for the perfect anti-human storm.

The founder of Planned Parenthood, Margaret Sanger, a progressive, was one of the most strident supporters of this new theory. Financial support poured in from the Ford Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation, and the Harriman fortune. (These funds all still support progressive causes.) In 1916, Sanger established the first “birth control” clinic.

Back in that era, it was commonly believed that “the best” human beings (white, Anglo-Saxon Protestants) were not having as many children as “inferior ones,” such the immigrants from Eastern Europe and Asia, blacks, degenerates, etc. Sanger spoke of the burden of carrying the “dead weight of human waste.” President Theodore Roosevelt, the first progressive presidential candidate, declared that “Society has no business to permit degenerates to reproduce their kind.”

And how was society to prevent “the inferiors” from reproducing? Simple: sterilize them. Eventually, twenty-nine states passed laws allowing sterilization.

Image by Andrea Widburg using a public domain image of Margaret Sanger and a photo by Ivan Radic (CC BY 2.0).

When these laws were challenged in the U.S. Supreme Court in a case involving the “Virginia Colony for Epileptics and Feeble-Minded,” Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes, a progressive, ruled in favor of sterilization, declaring that “three generations of imbeciles are enough.”

Eugenics was a terrible ideology and one that should never be forgotten, but the world’s “elite” loved it. The famous playwright and polemicist George Bernard Shaw (a socialist who admired Hitler) once said that only eugenics could save mankind.

The Nazis, inspired by the American eugenics movement, were the most radical proponents of eugenics. In fact, they took it one step further. Why sterilize “mental defectives” when it was more effective simply to kill them? In this endeavor, they had help from the United States. The Rockefeller Foundation funded the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute and the work of its radical scientists, one of whom was Josef Mengele.

This is how it worked: The alleged “mental defectives” in Germany were brought into houses where they were interviewed. They were then shown to a back room where they were gassed with carbon monoxide and later disposed of in a crematorium. All in a day’s work.

Eventually, the German killing machine was expanded into a vast network of railways that shipped over 10 million “undesirables” to concentration camps where they would be gassed with lethal cyanide. After World War II, many of the public disciples of the pseudoscience of eugenics fell silent.

At the time, though, the proponents of eugenics claimed that they were doing a good thing, for they were improving the human race. Anyone who objected was easily marginalized.

Today we are in the throes of another false theory, i.e. climate change and all of its ugly ramifications. In fact, the parallels between climate change and eugenics are downright ominous. The first to person to recognize these ominous parallels and candidly discuss them was the late Dr. Michael Crichton in his 2004 book State of Fear. (At the time, Crichton genuinely feared publishing State of Fear, worrying that the book’s theme, which challenged climate change dogma, could get him killed.)

Despite climate change theories being debunked as fast as they are propounded, the true believers make sure they won’t go away. They hide behind the word “unprecedented.” Everything that’s happened before on planet Earth—heat waves, drought, rain, wildfires, storms—is unprecedented, making it beyond challenge and justifying draconian, anti-human policies.

True climate science has been hijacked by an aggressive cabal of elites who wish to rule over the rest of us. Striving to prevent “climate change” gives them the ideal mechanism: once you control the energy, air and water quality, the food supply, etc., can control every aspect of people’s lives. In other words, through climate, you will have gained the same level of control over humanity that the eugenicists dreamed of and the Nazis almost achieved—all ostensibly to make the world a better place.

The scholar and critic H.L. Mencken presciently declared, “The urge to save humanity is almost always a false front for the urge to rule.”