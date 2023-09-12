California unveils new legislation to raise minimum wage (again) for fast food workers

California is working as hard as it can to increase inflation, destroy jobs, and chase as many people and businesses out of its state as it can. From an article at RedState yesterday:

California state lawmakers are attempting to pass new legislation that would bump up the minimum wage for fast food workers to $20 per hour. However, it would only apply to workers at a fast-food chain that has a minimum of 60 locations nationwide.

Leftists never stop! In their itty-bitty brains, what do they think this will do to jobs, hours, and prices? Do they think all of a sudden these people will be able to afford high-priced rent, cars, and houses if they dictate higher and higher minimum wages?

They also don’t like independent contractors and are working as fast as they can to destroy industries that produce reasonably priced energy.

They don’t seem to understand how this forces businesses to move towards more automation, or maybe that is what they want? More people to be dependent upon the government for survival?

Maybe people should be taught that so-called progressives passed the first minimum wage laws to block women, minorities, and others that the progressives considered undesirable from taking white people’s jobs.

California is also vowing to stop anyone from being able to buy gas-powered vehicles, including semi-trucks by 2035. They falsely claim this will enable them to control the climate and fires.

I am sure all the trucking companies and drivers will be able to afford these vehicles which cost around $300,000 more than a diesel-powered semi:

Most of the electric Semi from Freightliner, Volvo, Kenworth and Peterbilt are about $400k-500k. Newcomers Lion, BYD and Nikola are in the $300-400k range. … Diesel Semi trucks are usually in the $130k-160k price range.

Think how often the drivers would have to stop, for long periods of time too, to charge these inefficient vehicles. I am sure the power grid is ready. Wouldn’t it be fun for drivers in blackout periods?

The Tesla 300 mile range has a smaller and lighter battery so it can carry more up the highway weight limit versus the 500 mile range Tesla. The competition from Freightliner, Volvo etc.. all have shorter ranges. They have a payload disadvantage relative to the Tesla 300 mile range and shorter ranges. One configuration of the Freightliner eCascadia has slightly more payload for a 220 mile range vs the 300 mile range Tesla. … While electric trucks are already on the road, charging infrastructure is still developing. As a result, many electric trucks travel around 200 miles before returning to a central location to charge.

Electric trucks, because of the heavy batteries, also weigh thousands of pounds more than traditional freight haulers. When will the states and federal government charge them for the extra damage they cause to the road and for their mileage use?

It is hard to comprehend the level of economic illiteracy of leftists and people who call themselves progressive. There is nothing progressive about intentionally destroying a country as they quest for more government control.

