Border Patrol sticks it to the sanctuary cities

The Border Patrol, which remains focused on its mission and is generally less corrupted than the rest of the federal workforce, has a little something to say to all the sanctuary cities out there:

Note to sanctuary cities, counties and states:



Stop your whining. You declared yourselves sanctuaries for illegal aliens while condemning those who think our laws should actually be enforced. You helped Biden unleash this historic disaster. Live with it.https://t.co/e0l4YkbgDc — Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) September 17, 2023

Sure, it was done by the Border Patrol union, and not the agency itself. But it pretty well indicates what the rank and file are thinking.

That may be why we are seeing strange videos like these, this time in San Diego, which has become the latest dumping ground for Joe Biden's catch-and-release:

NEW: Watch as Border Patrol mass releases hundreds of illegal migrants to a city street in San Diego as CBP facilities are overcrowded.



Migrant: “It’s no problem if I go to Chicago?”

BP agent: “You can do whatever you want, you’re free.”



These are Biden’s buses, not Texas. pic.twitter.com/X7J9Vq9AfK — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 15, 2023

Shocking video shows hundreds of migrants being let go from buses to roam the streets of Democratic-run San Diego as Gavin Newsom's California is overrun by border crisis https://t.co/TQYV08VZ9j pic.twitter.com/EnrqlMJ8a1 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) September 16, 2023

The invasion is being supported by Mexico. They want these illegals out of their country. pic.twitter.com/9Jn0I4fdQQ — @amuse (@amuse) September 17, 2023

It may be that the Border Patrol doesn't even care anymore. They've been demoralized and spat on by their ultimate commander in the White House who clearly doesn't want them to do the job they are trained and committed to do, so their next step is to just dump migrants in deep blue sanctuary cities and let what happens, happen. If they can't enforce the law, they can make the leftist preventing them from doing their job pay.

In a world run by Joe Biden, that is the next best thing.

