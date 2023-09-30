Biden to crack down on service fees for concert tickets! Yay!

Joe Biden is laser-focused on what matters most to the American people. He made this clear once again with this recent tweet post on X:

Concert tickets are hard enough to get, you shouldn’t have to pay surprise service fees on top of that.



My Administration is working to crack down on those junk fees, so you know what you are paying for up front. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 24, 2023

Praise the Lord! The president is zealously upholding our constitutional right to see the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift, and Maren Morris without those nagging service fees. Most of us don’t mind paying, say, $2,000 to see Taylor Swift perform for two hours, but, dammit, we can’t countenance those $50 service fees! Forget abortion, this is the issue of our time.

Rising taxes. Rising crime. Rising gas and food prices. General inflation. The open border and resultant human trafficking and fentanyl deaths. Endless wars. Decreasing life expectancy. Increasing anxiety and hopelessness—these are but trifles! But, by golly, say goodbye to exorbitant junk fees on concert tickets!

And say “hello” to Beyoncé.

Four more years!

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.