Biden refuses to decouple Lahaina and Hurricane Idalia disaster aid from Ukraine war funding aid in budget battle

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at a White House press briefing a week ago Wednesday that the Biden administration will not decouple billions of taxpayer dollars going to Ukraine from relief funding for American victims of Hurricane Idalia in Florida and the wildfire on Maui which destroyed the town of Lahaina, in Hawaii. And nobody seems to care, least of all the mainstream media.

In response to a question from a reporter, according to The Blaze, she replied:

“Look, we see them both as incredibly important. I just laid out at the top what we saw happen in Ukraine: 16 civilians died.”

Yes, and at least 115 died in the Lahaina fire, and more are still missing. Hurricane Idalia killed three and caused many billions of dollars in damage. Both of those disasters afflicted Americans, and still Biden stuck to his “America Last” policy. I’m certain, however, that if fires and/or hurricanes ravaged Washington, D.C., Democrats would put forth numerous stand-alone spending bills to take care of their own. And probably take legal action against the fire and/or the hurricane for attempted insurrection.

What if the George H.W. Bush administration had declared that it wasn’t going to decouple funding for the Afghan resistance fighters from relief funding for American victims of Hurricane Hugo? Or even from funding to clean up the waters around Alaska after the Exxon-Valdez oil spill? “It’s fund the Mujahideen or screw you South Carolinians and Alaskans!”

Think the media might have mentioned that?

What if FDR had refused to decouple Lend Lease loans to the USSR from money dedicated to help rebuild Pearl Harbor after the Japanese attack on Dec. 7, 1941? What message(s) would that have sent?

On the other hand, today’s Democrats wouldn’t agree to decouple funding to fight “global warming” from that needed to rebuild the United States after a nuclear exchange and subsequent “nuclear winter.”

It appears President Peters Biden wishes to Make America Weak Again, Make America Broke Again…and Make Americans Miserable Again (MAMA).

Image: Screen shot from White House video, via YouTube