Biden administration tells employers: Abortion makes pregnant women comfortable

A bipartisan congress passed the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (“PWFA”). The act’s purpose is to ensure “reasonable workplace accommodations for workers whose ability to perform the functions of a job are limited by pregnancy, childbirth, or a related medical condition.” Normal people understand that language to mean that employers must see to it that pregnant women are kept reasonably safe and comfortable during a natural process that nevertheless exacts a toll on a woman’s body. However, if you’re in the Biden administration, what really makes pregnant women comfortable is to get rid of that baby entirely via abortion.

The EEOC’s information page about the PWFA lists some of the commonsense steps employers should take to accommodate pregnant employees, all of which are reasonable and logical:

The House Committee on Education and Labor Report on the PWFA provides several examples of possible reasonable accommodations including the ability to sit or drink water; receive closer parking; have flexible hours; receive appropriately sized uniforms and safety apparel; receive additional break time to use the bathroom, eat, and rest; take leave or time off to recover from childbirth; and be excused from strenuous activities and/or activities that involve exposure to compounds not safe for pregnancy.

The obvious intention is that employers should do what they can to help women have a safe, happy pregnancy that will result in the birth of a healthy baby. This is the kind of law that would pass muster in Hungary, which is doing its best to turn around the negative population growth that has become the norm in the West.

However, laws are only as good as the people who enforce them—and it’s becoming apparent that there’s no one good in the Biden administration. It turns out that the EEOC is planning regulations that make abortion part of those “reasonable workplace accommodations” for pregnant women:

To assist workers and covered entities, the proposed regulation includes a non-exhaustive list of examples of pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions that the Commission has concluded generally fall within the statutory definition. These include conditions that Federal courts and the EEOC have already concluded are part of the definition under Title VII as well as other conditions that are based on the expertise of medical professionals. The list in the proposed regulation for the definition of “pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions” includes current pregnancy, past pregnancy, potential pregnancy, lactation (including breastfeeding and pumping), use of birth control, menstruation, infertility and fertility treatments, endometriosis, miscarriage, stillbirth, or having or choosing not to have an abortion, among other conditions. (Emphasis mine.)

Abortion, of course, is the opposite of pregnancy. It is the undoing of a pregnancy. It is the negation of a pregnancy. It isn’t about keeping a pregnant woman safe and comfortable unless you define safe and comfortable as the state of not being pregnant. The practical effect is that employers must give workers paid leave for abortions.

Aside from perverting the law, the proposed EEOC regulations are a backdoor attempt to force religious employers to support abortions:

Indeed, while there has been a great deal of attention paid to the Biden administration’s abortion tourism policy for the military — and Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s fight against it — it appears Washington bureaucrats are now poised to push something similar on the entire American workforce, effectively by executive fiat. Worse yet, this “abortion vacation” mandate could also apply to religious organizations and entities. During consideration of the PWFA in Congress last December, Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., offered a one-paragraph amendment that would have exempted religious entities from any PWFA provision violating their faith. Despite the common-sense nature of this provision, 53 senators voted the amendment down. Now, the EEOC’s proposed rule has officially put religious liberty in jeopardy for countless churches and religious groups.

For Democrats, abortion is the holy grail. Women are roughly 50% of the population, and nothing gets the activists among them activated (and voting) like abortion. Add to that the substantial portion of men who love the idea of consequence-free sex, and you’ve got a powerful voting bloc. With abortion as a pillar of the Democrat party, the Biden administration will happily pervert legislative intent to destroy religious integrity in the workplace and keep those abortions coming.