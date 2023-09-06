Baltimore mother begs law enforcement to hold delinquent daughter accountable

The Democrats in capitol buildings across the country really hate the black family.

In swept Maryland legislator Jill Carter with her Juvenile Justice Reform bill to right the wrongs of systemic and institutionalized racism, and once again, the black community finds itself suffering the consequences of the politicians who pay no price for being wrong.

On Monday, a Fox News outlet in Baltimore released an interview in which a local reporter sat down with Rae, a local resident and exasperated mother. Rae’s 14-year-old daughter won’t stop stealing cars, but thanks to the changes to the state’s juvenile justice processes, law enforcement won’t detain her; when she defies home detention, they won’t violate her. From the article:

‘She started getting arrested, and when she started getting arrested, they started letting her know that they can’t detain her, she’s underaged, she can’t be charged, or whatever it may be,’ Rae said. … [T]his Baltimore mom said her teenage daughter has been picked up by police everywhere, but the consequences don’t match the severity of the offenses.

Last week, Rae’s daughter was arrested again, and this time, instead of home monitoring, the judge placed the girl in a group-home setting administered by the Department of Juvenile Services. Of this new “equitable” situation, Rae bemoaned the ineffectiveness of government policy to stem the tide of juvenile delinquency, stating:

All we can do is keep making phone calls back and forth while the child is out committing crimes[.] … I plead, and I cried for them to arrest her and not to send her in a group home because I didn’t think that would be effective[.]

And lastly:

Stop blaming the parents when things go wrong when it’s a broken system. After you give a juvenile one or two strikes, they should arrest them … They are teenagers. They know what they are doing; they know right from wrong.

Clearly we can all see the two elephants in the room. The first and most obvious being that this young girl’s “out of control” behavior is a direct reflection of her home life, most importantly, the lack of a good father. The second elephant, or more apropos, the giant jackass in the room, is that government policy, in this case (and most often) Democrat policy, betrays the black community, and especially, the family—ironically, the latter fostered the crisis of the former.

According to the “Racial Equity Impact Note” of SB691, the justice reforms in Carter’s legislation largely came from recommendations made by the Juvenile Justice Reform Council, a state bureaucracy established in 2019; from a prominent leftwing Baltimore-based philanthropy group:

‘This legislation [Carter’s] protects both public safety and the sanctity of childhood,’ says Sam Abed, secretary of Maryland’s Department of Juvenile Services. … ‘These new rules are rooted in research and best practices,’ adds Nate Balis, who served on the reform council and directs the Casey Foundation’s Juvenile Justice Strategy Group. ‘The legislature deserves a lot of credit for establishing policies that not only reduce the use of harmful confinement, but also emphasize the need to better support young people in the community outside of the formal system.’

Children stealing cars is the exact opposite of the protection of “public safety and the sanctity of childhood” so that’s a demented joke.

I categorically reject the narrative of the left that anti-black bias is systemic and institutionalized because of traditional American values and an entirely non-unique history of slavery, but I do concede a prejudice absolutely exists, because the evidence supports it. The targeted destruction of the family via abortion, the introduction of the welfare state to subsidize laziness and dismantle intact households, and modern policies like the “Juvenile Justice Reform” act. As Thomas Sowell wrote:

You cannot take any people, of any color, and exempt them from the requirements of civilization -- including work, behavioral standards, personal responsibility and all the other basic things that the clever intelligentsia disdain -- without ruinous consequences to them and to society at large.

Anti-black sentiments underpin and run through one major force, and that is the big government left; its executors are gleeful to trod on others but especially... the blacks.

Image: https://www.flickr.com/photos/krunkwerke/, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.