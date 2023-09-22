Avoiding an American devolution

The Biden administration has continued to further Barack Obama's promise to "fundamentally transform America." From its outset it has been doggedly determined to radically alter the demography and character of the United States by stopping construction of the border wall and neutering immigration law. It has allowed anyone and everyone to enter the U.S. by simply walking across the country's southern border. Mexicans, Hondurans, Chinese, Middle Easterners, drug cartels, terrorists...all are welcome, no questions asked, and many receive cash and prizes for doing so. This is largess that American citizens pay for but don't receive.

More than seven million folks have illegally entered the U.S. across (what used to be) its southern border. Biden has virtually ignored the sex-trafficking. Moreover, he has cast a blind eye toward the Mexican cartels, who "import" enough fentanyl to kill roughly 100,000 Americans every year.

In essence, the United States has managed to lose the Mexican-American War — 180 years after winning it. By doing so, it has also lost the War on Drugs, half a century after first engaging in it. The U.S. has lost several wars lately, even to goatherders with fertilizer, for no reason other than lack of will. In doing so, it has tragically and unforgivably besmirched the memory of those who originally fought them. Worse, it has made their sacrifice for nought. Inexcusable doesn't begin to describe that.

America is now on the precipice of losing everything for which its founders fought: limited government of, by, and for the people; equal justice under the rule of law; freedom of speech and assembly; the right to defend oneself and one's family (the right to bear arms); etc.

Its people had better soon channel their inner founders and summon the will to take back their government — and defend their nation's borders — or it will be too late. And the American Revolution will end with American devolution.

