Ardent leftist actor accurately attacks the global corporatism of the Democrat party

The actor John Cusack (Say Anything, The Sure Thing) isn’t a fashionable Hollywood leftist. He is, instead, a true believer who uses his Twitter account to tout the party line (the real party—the socialist party) whenever he can. That’s why it was so delightful to see one of his tweets from a few days ago because it’s a long rant against the Obama wing of the Democrat party. He’s right about that (although wrong, of course, about a lot of other things).

Back in 2015, I talked to a couple of very bright young Bernie supporters. I shocked the pants off them when I said that Bernie was right—huge, multinational corporations are a problem. We all agreed that no institution should have as much power as modern corporations do. They were shocked, though, when I suggested that Bernie’s plan—to consolidate all power in the government—would take a problem and make it exponentially worse because governments, unlike corporations, have guns.

While they wanted communism and I wanted individual liberty, what both they and I would have agreed upon was that combining all-powerful corporations with an all-powerful government is a bad thing. Had our conversation gotten that far, I would have given those young people a name for that type of government: Fascist. As Mussolini said, “Everything in the State, nothing outside the State, nothing against the State.” (Of course, what I understood, but they didn’t, is that communism is just as deadly as fascism but, as I said, our conversation never got there.)

Image: John Cusack. YouTube screen grab.

It turns out that John Cusack is working his way to the realization that, thanks to Obama’s leadership of the Democrat party (which most believe continues today through his puppet, Joe Biden), Democrat policies are heading directly to this type of fascism: a global fusion of governments that will benefit only the smallest percent of people, while leaving the rest in various forms of enslaved misery.

Again, I would argue that individual liberty benefits the most people, while Cusack believes big government serves that population. However, both of us agree that fascism, no matter by what name, is disastrous.

Because he’s a communist, Cusack’s tweet responds to his anger that there won’t be a wealth tax in America. (Of course, there already is a wealth tax in America, thanks to our progressive tax system, but that’s a story for another post.) However, if you ignore his desire for communism, along with the illiteracy and obscenity in his tweet, a lot of what Cusack says makes sense (language warning):

This is what liberals /neoliberals have never understood - or taken responsibility for - that they have played a major part in creating the precise conditions for fascism to flourish - Obama corporatist democrats - are to the right of Richard Nixon on domestic policy - Don’t believe me - look it up - and dems have sold out the working class for decades - and this kind of bought and paid- for betrayal of principals , fairness - historical precedent -any sense of moral or intellectual honesty - The kind of brutal selfish horrific actions one only does - because they can get away with it - Cause all yr Yale and Harvard buddies will tell you how great and smart you all are - and they are all in bed with all the all the same big , big money power players- And we run the world - right ? - this kind of staggering amoral bullshit - is one of the main reason ( yes there are others ) trumps demagoguery works on people. The democratic elite ARE full of shit - Imagine arguing this - in these times . TOTAL insanity- or in another sense a totally corrupt rigging of the game for concentrated wealth- you are literally working to preserve the Koch brothers - musk gates besos -all the federalist society billionaires who bought the courts - to preserve and expand their plunder - Imagine what FDR would say about such a proposed law ?! Don’t worry fellas - the democrats will save the .ooooooo1 % from paying tax - the hubris to do this - is staggering - it’s a sham and an insult to everyone’s basic intelligence - the contempt for people - To even attempt this … Unbelievable. What katyal said about federalist society judges is sad and sickening - but one could write it off as insider baseball / professional respect ( I guess ) BUT Imagine arguing this shit - to make taxing the .000000001 % illegal. Arguing against a wealth tax for besos musk gates - basically it doesn’t count as taxable income unless it’s cash ? Whoa - I see what you did their Neal - that’s clever ! Think of the Eisenhower corporate tax rates - The minimum wage is 7 dollars – Katyal is well and good outing trumps lawlessness and putting the fascists in their place legally - But seems like he’s working on achieving their greatest victory - so we find out he’s working on making it illegal to tax the wealthiest oligarchs in the history of earth ? This - is “ let them eat cake “ hubris If this story from jacobin is not true katyal should sue them for character defamation and slander - If it’s as reported - Wanna know the blowback when Corporatist dems sell us out for the 7000 time? When “ hope “ and change is just another branded hustle. It’s savage It’s here -

Wisdom comes in strange ways. Maybe this will be the first crack in the dike for ardent leftists. Here’s hoping.