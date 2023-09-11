AOC posts video about inflation being 'propaganda,' and it doesn't go well for her

As if to remind us what that "economics" degree she took in college was worth, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez put out a video declaring inflation "propaganda," and it didn't go well for her.

According to the Daily Mail:

Far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez faced backlash after sharing a video on Instagram that accredited rising prices solely to corporations and described the discussion surrounding inflation as 'propaganda.' Ocasio-Cortez's decision to repost the video drew anger from her own constituents and people across social media. The video was the product of Aotearoa Liberation League, an organization that describes itself as a 'decolonial justice project' from New Zealand, and stated that corporations were driving inflation. 'The propaganda around inflation and cost of living is so powerful that we forget the very basic fact that corporations set the prices for their products,' the activist in the video said.

This is pretty pinheaded stuff, and obviously coming from loopy activists who know nothing about the phenomenon.

Inflation is propaganda? Inflation is just simple corporate greed? Someone doesn't know anything about inflation.

Inflation is "always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon," as Milton Friedman put it. Or, put more frankly, it's the federal money presses running overtime based on all the government spend-a-thons they have to print money to cover. That cash floods the system to pay for the government programs and has nowhere to go, leaving too many dollars chasing too few goods. Net result: inflation.

Calling it "propaganda" is Joe Biden–level stuff, and truly pathetic.

And naturally, it didn't work out well for her.

According to the Mail, she drew this kind of reaction from her subscribers:

The Democrat's decision to post the video led to anger from her district 'Is AOC crazy?' Latisha Law, a certified nursing assistant from the Bronx, said. 'Has she been to a grocery store recently? $1,000 ain’t nothing no more. $100 ain’t nothing no more. Maybe she should spend some time in the projects and really help people.'

This suggests not only economic illiteracy on AOC's part, but a willingness to insult voters, gaslighting them into thinking the inflation they see is all in their heads.

That never works out well when the verification is always there every time one whips out one's ATM card or wallet to buy something.

The left has a vested interest in denying that inflation is a thing. When one is addicted to spending government money, inflationary side-effects are inevitable, and working people are hardest hit. That's a problem for those addicted to spending government money on ever bigger government and ever more encompassing government programs. In the end, people are left with nothing for themselves, and it's a healthy sign that they aren't willing to be gaslighted.

I was unable to locate the video on AOC's reels tab on her Instagram site, but it likely was this reel from the Aotearoa Liberation League, based on the reported transcripts, which isn't exactly the kind of group you'd want managing your retirement portfolio.

Since I don't see it on AOC's site, yet it has been reported by multiple news outlets, that suggests that the reaction was so bad that she deleted that garbage. She should, because highlights her own economic illiteracy.

I do see that she has plenty of reels up, though — and virtually all of them are about herself.

Image: Screen shot from shareable Instagram video.